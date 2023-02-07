Patti Stanger, The Millionaire Matchmaker, Partners with Leading Online Optical Retailer GlassesUSA.com To Help Customers Find Their Perfect Pair of Glasses, Just in Time For Valentine's Day

Patti will help you find the perfect pair of glasses or sunglasses today via a simple and fun interactive quiz

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com, the fastest-growing retailer for glasses online in the United States, announced their partnership with award-winning reality star Patti Stanger, famous star of the hit BravoTV series Millionaire Matchmaker, just in time for Valentine's Day.

As the most well known and successful matchmaker in America, Patti is no stranger to the fact that looks matter, and your glasses are one of the first things that other people first notice about you! Patti is teaming up with GlassesUSA.com to help shoppers find their perfect pair of glasses that frame your face correctly, complete your browline, bring out your eyes, and give you the confidence needed to take on the world! And most importantly, make sure that your glasses make you look HOT! Because according to Patti, that is a non negotiable! Patti worked with GlassesUSA.com to create an interactive video quiz where customers will have the chance to seamlessly answer 5 questions and Patti will match them with the perfect pair of glasses or sunglasses, catered to their exact need and taste.

So ding, ding, ding, when finding the perfect pair of frames, Patti is here to save the day, and make sure your eyes are in the best possible hands, so you are guaranteed to find a match for life! Click here to take the quiz today, because remember "People who wear glasses, are the ones that get passes".

Take the quiz right now and find your perfect pair of glasses today at https://www.glassesusa.com/glasses-frame-quiz .

About GlassesUSA.com

GlassesUSA.com is the fastest growing, leading online eyewear retailer in the United States, using data and technology to enhance the lives of their customers. The company is committed to finding customers the perfect pair of glasses tailored to anyone's unique style, budget, fit, and vision correction needs. Offering a variety of high-quality designer and private label brands, designed in-house, GlassesUSA.com is built on the belief that eyewear can and should be made affordable for all. Be it single vision lenses, progressives, sunglasses, sports glasses , kids' glasses, contact lenses, blue light lenses, hydrophobic lenses, or Bluetooth glasses, the brands you know and love are waiting for you at GlassesUSA.com.

As a disruptor in the eyewear category, GlassesUSA.com continues to innovate the industry with advanced matching tools that further the brand's mission. Customers can benefit from their proprietary Prescription Scanner app, Virtual Try-On, and AI driven matching quiz, to seamlessly find their perfect pair.

GlassesUSA.com relies on data and technology to optimize operations and unlock opportunities to more effectively serve its customers. Learn more about the best place to buy glasses online at GlassesUSA.com.

