Advanced manufacturing from Costa Rica is being promoted at the MD&M West 2023 fair

Plastic molding and the manufacturing of precision metal and plastic parts are some of the products and services the Costa Rican delegation is presenting.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Costa Rican delegation – made up of six companies, suppliers in the precision and medical equipment sector, the Costa Rican Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER) and the Costa Rican Coalition for Development Initiatives (CINDE) – showcase the capabilities and advanced manufacturing of this Central American country, from February 5 to 7, at the most important medical device trade fair in the United States: MD&M West, in Anaheim, California.

This is the fifth time the country has participated in the trade fair with an exhibit of the country brand Essential Costa Rica. The Costa Rican export companies participating in the exhibit are ATL, Acro Engineering, CRX Life Sciences, Grupo Vargas, Microtechnologies, and Precision Medical & Components, as well as the real estate projects Costa Rica Green Valley, Innova Park, Zona Franca Coyol, and Zona Franca La Lima.

"The United States is our main destination for exports of medical devices, with 65% of total exports of this type of product from our country, which makes our participation in MD&M West both strategic and necessary to continue promoting Costa Rican advanced manufacturing companies to large global corporations, with whom they can generate or strengthen business," said Mario Sáenz, export development manager at PROCOMER.

MD&M West is one of the world's most important trade fairs for the medical device industry, as it is specifically aimed at decision-makers from the main parent companies in the medical device industry, contract manufacturers, and input suppliers.

During their participation in MD&M West, Costa Rican companies will have business meetings and tours of the fair which is attended by over 1,400 exhibitors. Additionally, PROCOMER and CINDE will give talks about the country's capabilities in terms of advanced manufacturing for the world's medical industry, as well as the participation of two industry expert representatives speaking about the key aspects that have contributed to Costa Rica's success in this sector.

In 2022, Costa Rican exports in the precision and medical equipment sector accounted for $4,569 million, 17% more than in the same period of the previous year, which represents an increase in sales of $672 million. The products that recorded the highest growth were prostheses for medical use (+51%), other devices for medical use (+11%), and electrodiagnostic devices (+39%).*

*These figures do not include the months of April, May, and June due to a hack of the TICA customs system.

