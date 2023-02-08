Azenta Reports First Quarter Results For Fiscal 2023, Ended December 31, 2022

Reported Q1'23 Revenue of $178 Million and Growth of 28% Year-Over-Year

Delivered Organic Growth Excluding COVID of 7%

Reducing Cost Structure to Deliver Two Points of Margin Enhancement in 2nd Half FY23

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022.









































Quarter Ended Dollars in millions, except per share data



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

Change





2022

2022

2021

Prior Qtr

Prior Yr. Revenue from Continuing Operations



$ 178

$ 138

$ 140

30 %

28 % Organic growth ex-COVID impacts



























7 % Life Sciences Products



$ 90

$ 48

$ 50

85 %

80 % Life Sciences Services



$ 89

$ 89

$ 90

(1) %

(1) %

































Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ (0.15)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.04

nm



nm

Diluted EPS Total



$ (0.15)

$ (0.28)

$ 0.58

nm



nm



































Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Continuing Operations



$ 0.12

$ 0.16

$ 0.12

(21) %

4 % Adjusted EBITDA Continuing Operations



$ 12

$ 9

$ 20

27 %

(40) %

Management Comments

"Our first fiscal quarter growth highlights the strength of the business, achieving 7% organic growth excluding COVID impacts, while delivering record revenue from B Medical, the recent addition to our cold chain portfolio," stated Steve Schwartz, President and CEO, "Integration of B Medical is well under way and momentum continues in many areas across the business. In addition, we have initiated actions to streamline our business structure to enhance efficiency in operations, which we expect to contribute two points of margin improvement in the third fiscal quarter. In all, we see significant opportunity ahead and remain focused on delivering profitable growth."

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

The Company has referenced in the explanation of revenue the estimated impact of COVID which includes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment.















% Change YtY Reported

Organic

Organic ex-COVID

impacts

Total Azenta Revenue 28 % (1) % 7 % Life Sciences Products 80 % (6) % 15 % Life Sciences Services (1) % 2 % 4 %

Revenue was $178 million , up 28% year over year and up 30% sequentially. Organic revenue declined 1%, which excludes 4 percentage points of headwind from foreign exchange and $46 million revenue contribution from acquired businesses, B Medical and Barkey.

Organic growth was 7% excluding COVID impacts. The estimated COVID impact on organic revenue was approximately zero in the first quarter compared to $11 million in the prior year period primarily from higher sales of consumables for COVID testing.

Life Sciences Products revenue increased 80% year over year primarily due to the addition of B Medical. Acquired businesses contributed $46 million to revenue in the quarter. Organic revenue declined 6% and was up 15% excluding COVID impacts.

Life Sciences Services revenue declined 1% year over year, with 7% growth in sample repository solutions ("SRS") and a 4% decline in genomics. Organic growth was 2%, and was up 4% excluding COVID impacts. The genomics business provided 2% organic growth and the SRS business provided 10% organic growth, excluding COVID impacts.

Summary of GAAP Earnings Results

Operating loss was $28 million . Gross margin was 41.4%, down 80 basis points quarter over quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses of $93 million included the addition of B Medical structure, the advisory costs related to M&A and the share buyback, and purchase accounting treatment.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was ($0.15) compared to $0.04 in first quarter of fiscal 2022. Total diluted EPS was ($0.15) , compared to $0.58 one year ago. Other income included $11 million of net interest income versus a $0.4 million expense in the prior year period.

Summary of Non-GAAP Earnings Results

Operating income was breakeven at $0.0 million . Operating margin declined 880 basis points year over year. Gross margin was 45.4%, up 150 basis points quarter over quarter and down 390 basis points year over year. Operating expense in the quarter was $81 million , up $24 million year over year.

Diluted EPS was $0.12 , flat versus one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, was $12 million , and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.7%, down 750 basis points year over year.

Cash and Liquidity as of December 31, 2022

The Company ended the quarter with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities of $1.4 billion .

On November 23, 2022 , the Company entered into a $500 million accelerated share repurchase agreement ("ASR") with J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. The Company received initial delivery of 6.1 million shares of the Company's common stock. The final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed by the end of the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

On October 3, 2022 , the Company completed the acquisition of B Medical Systems S.a.r.l for approximately $424 million in cash, of which $43 million was paid in fiscal 2022 and $383 million was paid in the first quarter.

Subsequent Events

On February 2, 2023 , the Company completed the acquisition of Ziath, Ltd., a leading provider of 2D barcode readers for life sciences applications.

Cost Reduction Initiatives

After the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2023, the Company initiated cost reductions expected to deliver two points of operating margin enhancement in the 2nd half of fiscal year 2023.

Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the second quarter fiscal 2023. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $156 to $171 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of ($0.04) to $0.04. GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of ($0.24) to ($0.16).

Conference Call and Webcast

Azenta management will webcast its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company's financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management's responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Azenta's website at https://investors.azenta.com/events and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800- 908-8386 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2924 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

Regulation G – Use of Non-GAAP financial Measures

The Company supplements its GAAP financial measures with certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors a better perspective on the results of business operations, which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analyses provided by its peers. These measures are not presented in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. These measures should always be considered in conjunction with appropriate GAAP measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures is included at the end of this release following the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows.

"Safe Harbor Statement" under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Some statements in this release are forward-looking statements made under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause Azenta's financial and business results to differ materially from our expectations. They are based on the facts known to management at the time they are made. Other forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our revenue and earnings expectations, our ability to realize margin improvement from cost reductions, our ability to integrate acquired companies, our ability to improve or retain our market position, and our ability to deliver financial success in the future and otherwise related to future operating or financial performance and opportunities. Factors that could cause results to differ from our expectations include the following: our ability to reduce costs effectively, the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the markets we serve, including our supply chain, and on the global economy generally; the volatility of the life sciences markets the Company serves; our possible inability to meet demand for our products due to difficulties in obtaining components and materials from our suppliers in required quantities and of required quality; the inability of customers to make payments to us when due; price competition; disputes concerning intellectual property; uncertainties in global political and economic conditions; our ability to successfully invest the cash proceeds from the sale of our Semiconductor Automation business; and other factors and other risks, including those that we have described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. As a result, we can provide no assurance that our future results will not be materially different from those projected. Azenta expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Azenta undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release.

About Azenta Life Sciences

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) is a leading provider of life sciences solutions worldwide, enabling impactful breakthroughs and therapies to market faster. Azenta provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry's top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally.

Azenta is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.azenta.com.

AZENTA INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Sara Silverman

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

ir@azenta.com

Sherry Dinsmore

sherry.dinsmore@azenta.com

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)













Three Months Ended

December 31,

2022

2021











Revenue









Products $ 85,798

$ 45,869 Services

92,568



93,783 Total revenue

178,366



139,652 Cost of revenue









Products

54,099



24,523 Services

50,402



48,085 Total cost of revenue

104,501



72,608 Gross profit

73,865



67,044 Operating expenses









Research and development

7,536



6,485 Selling, general and administrative

92,552



60,711 Restructuring charges

1,462



173 Total operating expenses

101,549



67,369 Operating loss

(27,685)



(325) Interest income

10,708



35 Interest expense

(43)



(455) Other income (expense)

1,145



(1,077) Loss before income taxes

(15,875)



(1,822) Income tax provision (benefit)

(4,640)



(4,680) Income (loss) from continuing operations

(11,235)



2,858 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



40,462 Net income (loss) $ (11,235)

$ 43,320 Basic net (loss) income per share:









(Loss) / Income from continuing operations $ (0.15)

$ 0.04 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



0.54 Basic net income per share $ (0.15)

$ 0.58 Diluted net income / (loss) per share:









(Loss) / Income from continuing operations $ (0.15)

$ 0.04 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—



0.54 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.15)

$ 0.58 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:









Basic

72,543



74,630 Diluted

72,543



74,866

AZENTA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)













December 31,

September 30,

2022

2022











Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 608,304

$ 658,274 Short-term marketable securities

522,897



911,764 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses ($6,942 and $5,162,

respectively)

201,920



163,758 Inventories

145,939



85,544 Derivative asset

47,953



124,789 Short-term restricted cash

7,070



382,596 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

85,901



132,621 Total current assets

1,619,984



2,459,346 Property, plant and equipment, net

217,271



154,470 Long-term marketable securities

304,675



352,020 Long-term deferred tax assets

298



1,169 Goodwill

761,153



513,623 Intangible assets, net

327,106



178,401 Other assets

61,929



57,093 Total assets $ 3,292,416

$ 3,716,122 Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 55,259

$ 38,654 Deferred revenue

42,641



39,748 Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

5,179



2,890 Accrued compensation and benefits

34,524



41,898 Accrued income taxes payable

24,529



28,419 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

86,894



78,937 Total current liabilities

249,026



230,546 Long-term tax reserves

1,696



1,684 Long-term deferred tax liabilities

85,886



64,555 Long-term pension liabilities

278



261 Long-term operating lease liabilities

52,494



49,227 Contingent consideration liability

18,462



— Other long-term liabilities

13,185



6,463 Total liabilities

421,027



352,736 Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—



— Common stock, $0.01 par value - 125,000,000 shares authorized, 82,515,917 shares issued and

69,054,048 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022, 88,482,125 shares issued and 75,020,256

shares outstanding at September 30, 2022

824



885 Additional paid-in capital

1,489,554



1,992,017 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(62,074)



(83,916) Treasury stock, at cost - 13,461,869 shares at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

(200,956)



(200,956) Retained earnings

1,644,041



1,655,356 Total stockholders' equity

2,871,389



3,363,386 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,292,416

$ 3,716,122













Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, certain tax benefits and charges, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.











































Quarter Ended



December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021







per diluted





per diluted





per diluted Dollars in thousands, except per share data

$

share

$

share

$

share Net loss from continuing operations

$ (11,235)

$ (0.15)

$ (5,310)

$ (0.07)

$ 2,858

$ 0.04 Adjustments:



































Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,869



0.04



—



—



—



— Amortization of intangible assets



11,541



0.16



8,801



0.12



8,046



0.11 Restructuring charges



1,462



0.02



393



0.01



173



0.00 Merger and acquisition costs & costs related to share repurchase



11,838



0.16



6,959



0.09



3,719



0.05 Rebranding and transformation costs



(65)



(0.00)



536



0.01



619



0.01 Indemnification asset release



(19)



(0.00)



—



—



—



— Tax adjustments (1)



(1,436)



(0.02)



2,510



0.03



(4,240)



(0.06) Tax effect of adjustments



(6,000)



(0.08)



(2,130)



(0.03)



(2,265)



(0.03) Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations

$ 8,954

$ 0.12

$ 11,759

$ 0.16

$ 8,910

$ 0.12 Stock based compensation, pre-tax



2,226



0.03



(49)



(0.00)



3,458



0.05 Tax rate



15 %

—



15 %

—



15 %

— Stock-based compensation, net of tax



1,892



0.03



(42)



(0.00)



2,939



0.04 Non-GAAP adjusted net income excluding stock-

based compensation - continuing operations

$ 10,846

$ 0.15

$ 11,717

$ 0.16

$ 11,850

$ 0.16





































Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share



—



72,543



—



75,010



—



74,866



(1)Tax adjustments during all periods include adjustments to tax benefits related to stock compensation windfalls. These benefits are recognized in the period of vesting for US GAAP but included in the annual effective tax rate for Non-GAAP reporting. Tax adjustments for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, include a $1.4M increase to expense related to the exclusion of allocations between continuing operations and discontinued operations.



























Quarter Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

GAAP net (loss) income

$ (11,235)

$ (20,765)

$ 43,320

Less: Income from discontinued operations



—



15,454



(40,462)

GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations



(11,235)



(5,310)



2,858

Adjustments:



















Less: Interest income



(10,708)



(10,353)



(35)

Add: Interest expense



43



478



455

Add / Less: Income tax provision (benefit)



(4,640)



1,910



(4,680)

Add: Depreciation



8,640



6,087



5,208

Add: Amortization of completed technology



4,168



1,901



1,773

Add: Amortization of customer relationships and acquired intangible assets



7,372



6,900



6,272

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ (6,360)

$ 1,613

$ 11,852





























Quarter Ended





December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ (6,360)

$ 1,613

$ 11,852

Adjustments:



















Add: Stock-based compensation



2,226



(49)



3,458

Add: Restructuring charges



1,462



393



173

Add: Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,869



—



—

Add: Merger and acquisition costs & costs related to share repurchase



11,838



6,959



3,719

Rebranding and transformation costs



(65)



536



619

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization - Continuing operations

$ 11,970

$ 9,452

$ 19,821













































Quarter Ended

Dollars in thousands

December 31, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

GAAP gross profit

$ 73,865

41.4 %

$ 58,117

42.2 %

$ 67,044

48.0 % Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



4,168

2.3





1,901

1.4





1,773

1.3

Purchase accounting impact on inventory



2,869

1.6





—

—





—

0.0

Other adjustment



—

—





289

0.2





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit

$ 80,902

45.4 %

$ 60,307

43.8 %

$ 68,817

49.3 %





















































































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



September 30,



December 31,

Dollars in thousands

2022



2022



2021



2022



2022



2021

GAAP gross profit

$ 32,981

36.8 %

$ 19,068

39.4 %

$ 22,690

45.5 %

$ 40,885

46.1 %

$ 39,057

43.8 %

$ 44,354

49.4 % Adjustments:







































































Amortization of

completed technology



2,846

3.2





401

0.8





203

0.4





1,322

1.5





1,500

1.7





1,570

1.7

Purchase accounting

impact on inventory



2,869

3.2





—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—

Other adjustment



—

—





—

—





—

—





—

—





289

0.3





—

—

Non-GAAP adjusted

gross profit

$ 38,696

43.2 %

$ 19,469

40.3 %

$ 22,893

45.9 %

$ 42,207

47.6 %

$ 40,846

45.8 %

$ 45,924

51.2 %





















































































































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 GAAP operating loss

$ (3,798)

$ (141)

$ 4,187

$ (4,612)

$ 12

$ 6,314 Adjustments:



































Amortization of completed technology



2,846



401



203



1,322



1,500



1,570 Purchase accounting impact on

inventory



2,869



—



—



—



—



— Restructuring related charges



—



—



—



—



—



— Other adjustment



1,413



—



—



—



339



— Tariff adjustment



—



—



—



—



—



— Non-GAAP adjusted operating profit

$ 3,330

$ 260

$ 4,390

$ (3,290)

$ 1,851

$ 7,884





























































Total Segments

Corporate

Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31, Dollars in thousands

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022

2021 GAAP operating profit (loss)

$ (8,410)

$ (129)

$ 10,501

$ (19,274)

$ (14,490)

$ (10,826)

$ (27,684)

$ (14,619)

$ (325) Adjustments:









—









































Amortization of completed

technology



4,168



1,901



1,773



—



—



—



4,168



1,901



1,773 Amortization of customer

relationships and acquired

intangible assets



—



—



—



7,372



6,900



6,272



7,372



6,900



6,272 Purchase accounting impact on

inventory



2,869



—



—



—



—



—



2,869



—



— Restructuring charges



—



—



—



1,462



393



173



1,462



393



173 Rebranding and transformation

costs



—



—



—



(65)



536



619



(65)



536



619 Other adjustment



1,413



339



—



(1,413)



(339)



—



—



—



— Merger and acquisition costs &

costs related to share

repurchase



—



—



—



11,838



6,959



3,719



11,838



6,959



3,719 Non-GAAP adjusted operating

profit (loss)

$ 40

$ 2,111

$ 12,274

$ (80)

$ (41)

$ (43)

$ (40)

$ 2,070

$ 12,231

The Company has referenced in the explanation of revenue the estimated impact of COVID. Estimated impact of COVID includes the estimated revenue contribution from products delivered and services rendered to support COVID testing and research, and estimated constraints on the business due to disruptions in customer demand or the Company's ability to deliver in the COVID environment





























































Life Sciences Products

Life Sciences Services

Azenta Total



Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended

Quarter Ended



December 31,

December 31,







December 31,

December 31,







December 31,

December 31,





Dollars in millions

2022



2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Revenue

$ 90

$ 50

80 %

$ 89

$ 90

(1) %

$ 178

$ 140

28 % Acquisitions/divestitures



46



—

(92) %



—



—

- %



46



—

(33) % Currency exchange rates



(3)



—

6 %



(3)



—

4 %



(6)



—

4 % Organic revenue



47



50

(6) %



92



90

2 %



139



140

(1) % Estimated impact of

COVID



—



9

21 %



0



2

2 %



0



11

8 % Organic revenue ex

COVID

$ 47

$ 41

15 %

$ 92

$ 88

4 %

$ 138

$ 129

7 %

Azenta logo (PRNewsfoto/Azenta) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azenta