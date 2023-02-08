Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Caprice Capital - 2022 Year in Review

Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprice Capital is pleased to announce company highlights for 2022.

Caprice Capital Partners
Caprice Capital Partners

Media Contact: Jessica Cline: jcline@capricecapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caprice-capital--2022-year-in-review-301741195.html

SOURCE Caprice Capital Partners

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.