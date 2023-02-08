Business Break
Empowered21 to Host 'Amsterdam2023'

Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Conference to Unite Believers in Fulfilling the Great Commission by 2033

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empowered21, a relational leadership network representing the more than 650 million Spirit-empowered Christians, will host Amsterdam2023, a three-day conference and one-day stadium event on June 21-24, 2023 at Amsterdam RAI & Olympic Stadium. The international event will feature influential leaders and powerful speakers gathered to launch a decade of unprecedented evangelism to get the gospel to every person on earth by 2033.

Amsterdam2023
Amsterdam2023(PRNewswire)

With the goal of catalyzing a new era of evangelism by re-personalizing the Great Commission, Empowered21 believes that Amsterdam2023 will kick off the most significant decade of growth in the history of the Church by calling Christians to fulfill the Great Commission by the year 2033—significantly marking the 2000-year anniversary of the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus and the birth of the Church on the Day of Pentecost.

"I believe we're entering the most important decade of evangelistic effort in the history of the Church," shared Empowered21 Global Chair, Dr. Billy Wilson. "For the past 2,000 years, Christians have been praying for the fulfillment of the Great Commission. Today, we're closer than we've ever been before. It's imperative that we come together prayerfully and collaboratively, fully committed to take the news of Jesus to every person on earth."

The international event will feature over 150 influential leaders and powerful speakers to launch this transformative decade. Amsterdam2023 will equip believers from across the globe to:

  • Collaborate cross-culturally about the Great Commission
  • Innovate new ways to reach more people with the Gospel
  • Experience the power of the Holy Spirit
  • Inspire a greater vision of God's heart for the world

"A new era of evangelism is dawning," said Dr. Wilson. "We have the technology, we have the resources and we have the people. Let's finish the task. Join us in Amsterdam as we intercede, collaborate and mobilize to reach the world with the message of Jesus."

Participating Ministry Leaders:

  • E.A. Adeboye, Redeemed Christian Church of God
  • Brian Alarid, America Prays & World Prays
  • Glyn Barrett, Audacious Church
  • Andy Byrd, YWAM
  • Christine Caine, A21 and Zoe Church Europe
  • Stephan & Anne Christiansen, Jesus Church
  • Chroma Worship
  • Dunamis Music
  • Russell Evans, Planetshakers
  • Ben Fitzgerald, Awakening Europe
  • Claudio Freidzon, Rey de Reyes Church
  • Alton Garrison, Acts 2 Journey Initiative
  • Mart Green, Hobby Lobby
  • Bobby Gruenewald, YouVersion
  • Nick Hall, PULSE
  • Teo Hayashi, Dunamis Movement
  • Desmond Henry, GNE
  • Rob Hoskins, OneHope
  • Cindy Jacobs, Generals International
  • Dr. Todd Johnson, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary
  • Cash Luna, Casa De Dios
  • Wonsuk Ma, ORU
  • Nathan Morris, Shake the Nations
  • Niko Njotorahardjo, Gereja Bethel Indonesia Joe Oden, Freedom City Church
  • Andrew, Kevin & Wendy Palau, Luis Palau Association
  • Terry Parkman, OneHope and Empowered21
  • Planetshakers
  • Goodwill Shana, Word of Life International
  • Bekele Shanko, CRU Ethiopia
  • Ed Stetzer, Wheaton College Billy Graham Center
  • ORU Worship
  • Jean-Luc Trachsel, Europe Shall Be Saved
  • Mattheus van der Steen, Harvest Fields International
  • Mark Varughese, Kingdomcity
  • Rick Warren, Finishing the Task
  • Markus Wenz, Gospel Forum
  • Billy Wilson, ORU and Empowered21



For more information or to register, visit amsterdam2023.com.

About Empowered21
Empowered21 is a global Spirit-empowered movement working to connect the generations for blessing, impartation and a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit in the 21st century. Its U.S. office is on the campus of Oral Roberts University, of which Empowered21 Global Chair Dr. Billy Wilson is president. To learn more, visit empowered21.com.

Media Contact:
Heidi McDow, A. Larry Ross Communications
 heidi@alarryross.com
972-267-1111

