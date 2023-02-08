Innovaccer Recognized as the Best in KLAS Data & Analytics Platform--Again!

For the second year in a row, Innovaccer earned the top ranking based on high customer satisfaction and loyalty, product quality, and product value scores in KLAS Research's annual assessment of healthcare data platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Innovaccer Inc. , the #1 data platform for value-based care, announced that the Innovaccer platform has been awarded "Best in KLAS for 2023" in the Data & Analytics Platforms category by KLAS Research. The award marks the second year running that healthcare leaders interviewed by KLAS identified Innovaccer as the leader in this important new category. This top ranking is based on Innovaccer's unparalleled ability to unify patient data across systems and care settings to deliver interoperable solutions that generate immense financial, clinical, experiential, and operational value for providers, payers, and consumers.

KLAS awarded Innovaccer a score of 94.9 out of 100 in the Data & Analytics Platforms category after interviewing healthcare executives at both multi-site and stand-alone facilities. Innovaccer earned the highest, "A" ratings in all six of KLAS's Customer Experience Pillars, including Culture, Loyalty, Operations, Product, Relationship, and Value. Innovaccer also received a blue shield for completing a cybersecurity risk assessment administered by Censinet. In the report, 100% of interviewed customers said they would buy Innovaccer's DAP again, and 96% said that Innovaccer's platform avoids charging for every little thing, thereby highlighting the value Innnovaccer accelerates for its customers.

"We're thrilled and honored to be ranked, once again, as the #1 data platform in healthcare," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO of Innovaccer. "This is only the second year that KLAS has studied Data & Analytics Platforms as a category, and Innovaccer earned the top spot both times. It's safe to say there's no better platform than Innovaccer for healthcare organizations that want to accelerate their success with value-based care, or otherwise improve key performance metrics associated with VBC—such as enhancing care quality, boosting financial and operational performance, or transforming the consumer experience. No matter what payment models your organization is using or where it stands on the transition to risk, Innovaccer can accelerate your success."

Innovaccer's platform rapidly integrates clinical, claims, and other healthcare data across EHRs and other systems to create unified patient records of the highest data quality. These longitudinal patient records form the foundation for interoperable solutions, seamlessly integrated workflows, and insightful point-of-care analytics that allow commercial and government healthcare organizations to optimize their performance in population health management, customer relationship management, and other areas.

KLAS Research continually assesses vendors based on thousands of healthcare executive interviews and data points collected across six benchmarks over a 12-month period. The resulting annual Best in KLAS assessment and report provides comprehensive, customer-driven insights into healthcare executives' experiences, and extensive commentary on the attributes of leading data platforms across multiple performance areas.

"People invest in data and analytics platforms because more healthcare organizations are making data-driven decisions and are breaking down internal data silos. As data becomes more important, healthcare organizations will rely on vendors with healthcare expertise and dedicated partnerships to help with complex data challenges to drive outcomes," said Bradley J. Hunter, vice president, value-based care and core solutions, KLAS Research.

As a result, being identified by KLAS Research as Best in KLAS is the gold standard for judging healthcare technology vendors in a given category. It reflects the level of commitment and partnership that vendors should be expected to provide and highlight the healthcare IT companies that excel at helping healthcare professionals improve patient care in their respective technology categories.

"With Innovaccer, we are getting insights into characteristics of our population that we didn't have before," reported a healthcare system CEO/President interviewed by KLAS in September 2022. "We are identifying opportunities clinically and financially that are supporting our contracts with payers. We are coordinating care more effectively based on the collaborative care solution that Innovaccer provides. Month after month, we are diving even deeper into the solution and identifying additional functionality or capabilities. We have yet to reach the end. The product has produced everything that we have wanted it to produce."

Innovaccer's ability to rapidly integrate disparate EHRs and HIT systems to create unified patient records, with ultra-high-quality data that drive population health management improvements, was also cited by another healthcare CEO/President KLAS interviewed in November 2022. "[Innovaccer] has reduced, if not removed, many of the burdens associated with EHR integration," another healthcare CEO noted. "That was a blind spot for us prior to Innovaccer's system. We were not able to consistently extract and ingest clinical data. We had payer data coming into our data storage environment, but the clinical data was hit or miss. Everything depended on the EHR, and we only had clinical data for a couple of our partners. We had to do things through report building, which is fraught with maintenance issues. From that standpoint, using [Innovaccer's platform] has been a really positive experience."

The 2023 Best in KLAS Awards - Software and Professional Services report is available now to KLAS subscribers. For more information about Innovaccer's platform, visit www.innovaccer.com .

About KLAS Research

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services, and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data, and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest, and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is the #1 data platform for value-based care. The Innovaccer platform unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations with scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, operational, and experiential outcomes. Innovaccer's EHR-agnostic solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. The Innovaccer platform is the #1 rated Best-in-KLAS data and analytics platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

