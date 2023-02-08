NovoEd Announces Winners of its First-Annual Novie Awards

Social and Collaborative Learning Platform Showcases Exceptional Enterprise Learning Initiatives During Inaugural L&D Campfire: A Virtual Celebration of Cohort Learning

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading social and collaborative learning platform for deep capability building in the enterprise, is pleased to announce the winners of its first-ever Novie Awards, honoring brilliance in cohort learning. A corresponding awards ceremony served as a centerpiece of the company's first-ever L&D Campfire , a multi-dimensional immersion in social and collaborative learning that took place on Jan. 19, 2023. The virtual celebration assembled more than 250 learning & development leaders to share their unique perspectives on cohort learning and build deep relationships with fellow attendees.

(PRNewsfoto/NovoEd) (PRNewswire)

The nine Novie winners exemplify the impact of cohort-based learning in delivering transformational results for learners and organizations across a wide range of industries including consumer packaged goods, data management, financial services, and more.

The 2023 L&D Campfire by NovoEd's Novie Award winners are:

Best Visual Design - The Center for Leadership Studies Best Reflection Activities – NextUp Best Use of Coaches – BetterManager Best Learner Accountability – PrimeLending Best Use of Teams – Forum for Theological Exploration Best Facilitator Training – ExperiencePoint Best Use of Course Communications – NetApp Best Sales Enablement Use Case – Stanley Black and Decker Best Use of Self-Paced Modality – Nestlé

"We are proud to honor these influential companies that are defining the future of corporate training through collaborative cohort-based learning experiences," said NovoEd Chief Marketing Officer Christina Yu. "Each represents the power and potential that cohort learning presents for the future of the enterprise."

Additional highlights of the Campfire program included interactive case studies and thought leadership by The Capital Group's Sheldon Ellis; NovoEd Co-Founder and CTO Farnaz Ronaghi and VP and Product Management Mike Straus; and the Connected Commons' Greg Pryor and Dr. Michael Arena. Ellis demonstrated how The Capital Group uses cohort learning to make training more social, efficient, and relevant. He examined the new change and reinforcement training developed at the firm and how cohort learning extends socialization, collaboration, and learning beyond the classroom and into the flow of work. Ronaghi and Straus unveiled the six product pillars that comprise the future product roadmap at NovoEd and that support a unified and scalable solution for cohort learning in enterprise businesses. Pryor and Arena explored how social learning spurs innovation by facilitating the discovery, development, and diffusion of ideas across an organizational network.

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive alignment, performance, and mobility at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives and reconnect teams through learning that is felt, experienced and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

