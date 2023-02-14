AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES RENEWAL OF SPOTS EDUCATION OUTREACH GRANT - (SPOTS)

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Skin Association (ASA) announced the renewal of its support for the SPOTS (Sun Protection Outreach Teaching by Students) program. SPOTS is a community outreach program designed to teach students from preschool through high school about the importance of early detection and prevention of skin cancer.

The comprehensive program, taught by medical school students, teaches early detection and prevention measures for skin cancer in an effort to increase knowledge and positively affect young people's attitudes and behaviors towards sun protection. SPOTS, run by a stellar team including Dr. Sofia Chaudhry of Saint Louis University and Drs. Laurin Council and Lynn Cornelius of Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, aims to educate medical/allied health students in sun protection methods, teaching strategies, and the basics of cutaneous malignancies. These methods are used to better prepare future dermatologists for educating and treating current and future patients.

"ASA is excited to continue its fifth year of support for the SPOTS program. This worthwhile partnership is part of our mission to educate young people on the importance of sun safety and caring for their skin," said ASA Chairman Howard P. Milstein. With ASA's support, the SPOTS program expanded its teaching platforms by developing a virtual curriculum to allow these critical efforts to continue during the global pandemic. This new platform has effectively allowed the program to expand its reach into new communities.

Since July 2021, through a very active recruitment by member medical schools, approximately 8,000 students have received education on skin cancer and protection through SPOTS. Two programs were developed to target students in differing age groups: the 12+ program for adolescent students and the early childhood program for elementary students. The 12+ program is taught in class and via Zoom, along with the Skin of Color teaching points and modules, videos and pamphlets. The early childhood program uses more age-appropriate content with animated videos, posters, bookmarks, and pamphlets that target parents. Educational materials have been translated into Spanish to reach a wider population of students and their families. The Skin of Color modules and Spanish translation of materials have succeeded in making SPOTS more inclusive and able to reach a wider, more diverse community.

In 2022, SPOTS announced two exciting initiatives. The first is a production of a new PSA video filmed with Drs. Chaudhry and Council and four patients, who share their personal stories to encourage better skin protection. In addition to this PSA, the SPOTS team reported that the Multi-Institution Research Study to evaluate the effect of this program in the clinical setting has been approved at Saint Louis University School of Medicine. This study is underway and utilizes pre- and post-program surveys to assess students' knowledge, attitudes and behaviors towards sun protection. In addition, a separate study was conducted this past year employing SPOTS educational materials in a clinical setting. The impact of skin cancer education, using the SPOTS educational pamphlet, for patients with skin of color was evaluated. The intervention led to an 80% increase in correctly identifying melanoma's warning signs.

"We are grateful to ASA and its Education Council for their fifth year of support of SPOTS. We look forward continued growth of this critical program to more communities and its students," said Dr. Cornelius. Over the past 26 years, there has been a notable increase in the incidence of melanoma in children, particularly in adolescents. ASA's mission includes championing skin health among children by educating youth and parents on the importance of skin health and sun safety. "We are excited to continue our partnership with Dr. Cornelius and the SPOTS program and look forward to the program's continued growth," said ASA President, Dr. David Norris.

"Sun protection is the easiest and most effective way to diminish the risk of skin cancer and to avoid an acceleration of the skin aging process. Increasing awareness of behaviors and education of the consequences of sun exposure is at the heart of the mission of the American Skin Association," adds Humberto C. Antunes, Co-Chair of the ASA's Education Council.

ABOUT AMERICAN SKIN ASSOCIATION

A unique collaboration of patients, families, advocates, physicians and scientists, ASA has evolved over three decades as a leading force in efforts to defeat melanoma, skin cancer and other skin diseases. Established to serve the now more than 100 million Americans – one-third of the U.S. population – afflicted with skin disorders, the organization's mission remains to: advance research, champion skin health - particularly among children - and drive public awareness about skin disease. For more information, visit americanskin.org.

ABOUT SPOTS

SPOTS started as a collaboration between Saint Louis University and Washington University Medical Schools in Saint Louis, Missouri, but has expanded to programs across the country, and with your help, will continue to do so. Download teaching materials to start your own SPOTS chapter today. For more information, visit spotseducation.org/.

American Skin Association has earned Candid's 2023 Seal of Platinum Transparency.

