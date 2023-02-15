See's Candies® Celebrates St. Patrick's Day with Charming New Candy

As a nod to the holiday and the brand's sweet history, See's Candies proudly unveils new Irish Cream

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- See's Candies, the heritage candy company, invites fans to try their newest limited-time sweet.

To get a taste, visit https://www.sees.com/st-patricks-day-gifts

Delightfully decadent, See's newest piece is chock-full of flavor and fantastically smooth. The See's Irish Cream flavor includes a spirited and unforgettable blend of rich chocolate, vanilla and a wee bit of roasted coffee.

Irish Cream is now available in a six-piece box for $10.50 while supplies last in shops and online. The 3.8-ounce box is perfect for sharing (or keeping for yourself!).

Irish Cream is the newest addition to See's St. Patrick's Day line, which includes must-share gifts and treats wished for by one and all. The leprechaun-approved assortment of sweets features delicious shamrock shapes, rich bites in gleaming gold foil and classic See's favorites in festive wrap.

"Mary See, our founder, was Canadian-born with strong Irish roots so it only seemed right to honor her legacy by expanding our St. Patrick's Day offerings with this new piece. Good luck eating just one!" said Pat Egan, President & CEO.

Also in time for the lucky holiday is See's Candies classic St. Patrick's Day Potato. For over 30 years, this limited time "sweet" potato has been a fan favorite, even for those that aren't Irish. See's fluffy divinity center is enrobed in milk chocolate, hand rolled in a cocoa-cinnamon blend, and topped with pine nut "potato eyes" for a one-of-a-kind treat. The St. Patrick's Day Potato is available now for $6.50 while supplies last in shops and online.

About See's Candies

For over 100 years, See's Candies has been dedicated to making candy Mary See's way. Only the finest, freshest ingredients are used in making each recipe. American made, famous for deliciousness, with the friendliest customer service—since 1921. Founded and headquartered in sunny California, See's Candies has expanded from one candy shop to almost 250 shops across America and a flourishing online store. For more information visit https://www.sees.com/.

