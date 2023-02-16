David Abruzzese Elevated to CFO of Hyperion, Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Partners, an industry-leading mobility primary agent, today announces the promotion of David Abruzzese to Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Abruzzese previously held the role of Vice President of Finance and has been with the company since January of 2022. As CFO, David will continue to focus on operational support, strong financial and accounting controls, and long-term strategy. His knowledge and experience will guide the company as it continues to scale.

"This well-deserved promotion recognizes the invaluable contribution David has made to Hyperion during his tenure with us said John Harris, President and CRO. "We have become a stronger, more fiscally responsible organization under his leadership. I look forward to new levels of growth with David's continued guidance and strategic planning."

David's promotion comes as Hyperion has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US for the fifth year in a row. This year's recognition earns Hyperion a place in the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, an honor less than 10% of Inc. 5000 honorees receive.

"I am honored to take on this new role, and I look forward to working with the entire Hyperion team as we continue to grow and thrive," said Abruzzese. "Hyperion has a bright future ahead, and I am excited to be a part of it."

