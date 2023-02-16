Seasoned Ecommerce Sales Leader Tom Schutz Joins PriceSpider as CSO

Experienced Executive Seeks to Drive Growth of World's Top Brand Commerce Platform

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSpider is proud to announce the appointment of Tom Schutz as Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Schutz is an experienced sales leader who has a proven track record of driving revenue growth, building high-performing teams and delivering exceptional results across various enterprise environments.

In his new role as CSO, Schutz will be responsible for leading PriceSpider's global sales efforts and developing new strategies to drive revenue growth and expand the company's market reach. He will be working closely with the company's senior leadership team to ensure that PriceSpider remains the world's leading brand commerce platform.

A noted growth expert in the ecommerce space, Schutz most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Ascential Digital Commerce and previously spent 15 years at Experian in sales-focused leadership roles.

"I am thrilled to welcome Tom to the PriceSpider team," said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider. "His expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping us to continue our growth trajectory. With Tom's leadership, I am confident that PriceSpider will continue to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional results for our customers."

PriceSpider is the world's top brand commerce platform and a pioneer in ecommerce data for more than 20 years. Its real-time product intelligence database empowers brands with exceptional commerce enablement and analytics, driving an unmatched and continuously growing data collection flywheel. With over one billion data points collected monthly and almost one million SKUs tracked, PriceSpider generates almost $20 billion in purchase lead value to its extensive list of blue-chip brands.

"I'm excited to be joining PriceSpider at such an exciting time in the company's growth," said Schutz. "I look forward to working with this talented team to drive the next phase of growth and help the company to continue its success as the industry's top brand commerce platform."

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce by helping them deliver the shopping experience their customers demand. PriceSpider crawls thousands of ecommerce websites and marketplaces in near real-time to arm brands with actionable insights on consumer shopping behavior, which leads to maximum shoppability across every possible touchpoint and an optimized customer experience through digital shelf analytics. PriceSpider also helps the world's brands, big and small, build long-lasting relationships with their shoppers, leading to more revenue and higher profit margins. Learn more by visiting www.pricespider.com .

