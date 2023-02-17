AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Maskalunas, former Executive Vice President and Head of Distribution at PPM America (Jackson Financial), has joined Cypress Creek Partners ("CCP") as Managing Director/Head of Sales. CCP was founded in 2020 and is led by Managing Partner William Prather III, former Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources at the University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company ("UTIMCO"), a $65+ billion endowment. CCP is a next generation private markets investment platform seeking to provide its investors with competitive cross-cycle, risk-adjusted returns. Its primary focus is to execute private investments (primarily across lower-middle market private equity and real assets) via investment funds, direct platforms, and co-investments. With strong institutional backing, the Cypress Creek team continues to evolve the 'endowment model' by implementing their anchor partner approach – building strategic partnerships in the underserved lower middle markets / new and developing managers. "We are thrilled to have an industry veteran like Eric join the team and recognize the power and scalability of our strategy", said Mr. Prather.

Cypress Creek Partners hires Managing Director/Head of Sales

BIO: Eric Maskalunas is Managing Director/Head of Sales at Cypress Creek Partners. He is responsible for capital raising and leading the sales efforts. Previously, Eric was Executive Vice President and Head of Distribution at PPM America Inc. ("PPM") (Jackson Financial). In this role, he was responsible for building and leading the firm's distribution team targeting U.S. institutional investors. Prior to joining PPM, Eric was Director of Institutional Sales at Investec Asset Management (NinetyOne) and Baring Asset Management with a focus on institutional sales and the management of business development activities. Eric earned a Master's in Business Administration from Lake Forest Graduate School and a Bachelor's in Finance and Management from Augustana College. Eric holds the Series 7, 24, and 63 licenses.

About Cypress Creek Partners: Cypress Creek Partners, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a next generation private markets investment platform seeking to provide its investors with superior cross-cycle, risk-adjusted returns. Cypress Creek represents a high-caliber spin-out team from the University of Texas/Texas A&M Investment Management Company ("UTIMCO"), a $65+ billion endowment, where the founding team invested over $5 billion across private equity and real asset funds and co-investments/GP stakes. Our vision is to become the institutional investor of choice for clients seeking differentiated access to the full spectrum of global private markets. For additional information, please contact ir@cypresscreekpartners.com.

