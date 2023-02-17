Signing Day Sports Exclusive National Selection Partner of the U.S. Army Bowl; Helps Bring Recognition to High School Football Recruits Across the Nation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company"), developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, has been the exclusive national selection partner for the U.S. Army Bowl since September 2022.

The U.S. Army Bowl is America's Biggest Life-Changing Week in Football. Hosted in Frisco, Texas, at the Ford Center, home of the Dallas Cowboys, Bowl Week invites many of the nation's top players and teams to showcase their ability and compete on the nation's biggest football stage. Bowl Week is highlighted by the U.S. Army Bowl and Takis National Signing Day on the Bally Sports Network. Ballys is where the nation's best preps and college stars of tomorrow showcase their ability and announce their college commitments to the world. Bowl week also features the National Combine for the top high school underclassmen and top middle school players, the National Championships in tackle, Flag Tournament, and 7v7 Football Tournament. All athletes are invited to an exciting Opening Night, Media Day, Breakout Sessions with legendary NFL Coaches, a Pre-game Party at Football Fiesta, and provided free Bowl game access.

The U.S. Army Bowl features a network of 50 scouts and recruiting partners from around the nation and the world. The scouts and the Bowl's exclusive national selection partner, Signing Day Sports, will identify the most deserving players. The Bowl's national scouts and exclusive national selection partner Signing Day Sports will observe and review approximately 25,000 student-athletes annually.

As the exclusive national selection partner of the U.S. Army Bowl, Signing Day Sports will also have priority on-site access to many of the top players in the game and be able to promote itself, advertise to, and onboard athletes as a sponsor through the Bowl's advertising channels. Signing Day Sports expects to attend Bowl-related high school combine events throughout the year and promote its app to some of the best football talent.

Signing Day Sports was founded by a former professional athlete and coach who saw the need to improve the antiquated college sports recruiting landscape. With the Signing Day Sports app, student-athletes have the ability to upload video-verified measurables and testing, drill and other technical skill videos, game schedules and stats, and interview questions in one place.

With the Signing Day Sports platform, college coaches, team managers and other recruiters can load in all athletes on their respective teams, sports clubs or programs. College coaches can manage their entire recruitment process through the platform with an optimized organizational system, communication tools, and verified data to make informed decisions and save program costs. Athletes and parents can use the platform to communicate with their coaches and managers as well as track individual performance and key metrics that are valuable to recruiters. The platform was built by athletes and recruiters for athletes and recruiters, and the Company believes it truly represents the future of sports recruitment.

About Signing Day Sports:

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal to play college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development).

