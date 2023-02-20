CYBEX INITIATES SAFETY RECALL OF SELECT ATON, ATON 2, ATON M, ATON Q, AND CLOUD Q CAR SEATS MANUFACTURED BETWEEN JUNE 6, 2017 and NOVEMBER 1, 2020

Company is Committed to Safety and Helping Parents Address Affected Units

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBEX, a leading manufacturer and marketer of infant and juvenile products, today initiated a safety recall of select CYBEX infant car seats because the webbing strap used to tighten the shoulder harness can fray and reduce the strength of the webbing. CYBEX is providing owners of affected Aton, Aton 2, Aton M, Aton Q, and Cloud Q infant car seats a product remedy kit, free of charge, that includes a replacement harness adjuster strap assembly and instructions for its installation.

CYBEX (PRNewswire)

CYBEX urges all consumers to replace the 1-inch-wide webbing strap assembly currently on their infant car seat with the one provided in the kit, as soon as possible.

This U.S. recall involves the Aton, Aton 2, Aton M, Aton Q, and Cloud Q car seats built between June 6, 2017 and November 1, 2020. On or around March 13, 2023, the company will send registered owners of affected seats a free remedy kit.

Aton Aton 514XXXXXX Aton 2 Aton 2 515XXXXXX Aton 2 SensorSafe 519XXXXXX Aton 2 SensorSafe 521XXXXXX Aton M Aton M 518XXXXXX Aton M SensorSafe 518XXXXXX Aton M 519XXXXXX Aton Q Aton Q 515XXXXXX Aton Q 517XXXXXX Cloud Q Cloud Q 515XXXXXX Cloud Q SensorSafe 519XXXXXX Cloud Q SensorSafe 521XXXXXX

The company requests that unregistered owners of affected seats contact CYBEX for a free remedy kit by calling 1-877-242-5676 from 9 am to 12 pm and 1 pm to 5 pm ET, Monday through Friday. Customers should not return seats to retailers where purchased. The Aton, Aton 2, Aton M, Aton Q, and Cloud Q car seats affected by this recall may be used while consumers wait for the product remedy kit. If you notice that the central front adjuster strap is frayed or otherwise not functioning properly, please call CYBEX Customer Service at 1-877-242-5676.

More information and demonstration videos will be available at www.cybex-online.com/en/us/safety-notices-recalls-us-infant-car-seat-webbing.html

PRESS INQUIRIES

cybex@purplepr.com

ABOUT CYBEX

CYBEX is a leading manufacturer and marketer of infant and juvenile products. Safety is CYBEX's number-one priority which is why all products are designed, engineered and rigorously tested with the goal of truly creating a safer, more peaceful ride for both children and caregivers. Columbus Trading-Partners U.S., Inc ("CTP") is the United States distributor for CYBEX.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CYBEX