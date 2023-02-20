Wholesale Produce Supply Hires Jeremy Taylor as Vice President of Sales & Marketing

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wholesale Produce Supply LLC ("Wholesale Produce Supply", "WPS" or the "Company"), a leading fresh produce logistics and inventory management solutions provider and a Cross Rapids Capital portfolio company, today announced that it has hired Jeremy Taylor as the company's Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

With over 10 years of extensive hands-on experience in fresh produce sales and marketing, Taylor brings an exceptional ambition and knowledge to Wholesale Produce Supply. In his new role, Taylor will be responsible for leading the sales and marketing teams and developing strategies to drive growth and customer success.

"Jeremy is a difference maker and his proven track record in sales and marketing make him the perfect fit for our team," said Jason Dugan, Chief Executive Officer of Wholesale Produce Supply. "We are excited to have him on board and look forward to his contributions to the company's continued success."

Prior to joining Wholesale Produce Supply, Taylor held the Vice President of Sales & Marketing role for DNO Produce. He has a strong background in developing successful sales strategies, building customer relationships, and driving revenue growth.

"I am thrilled to join the Wholesale Produce Supply team and work with such a talented group of professionals," said Taylor. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to help the company achieve its goals and continue to deliver high-quality products and services to our customers."

About Wholesale Produce Supply LLC

Wholesale Produce Supply LLC is a fresh produce logistics and inventory management solutions provider to grocery wholesalers, foodservice distributors, and other customers throughout the Midwestern United States and Central Canada. Through its vast network of over 300 growers globally, WPS sources and aggregates approximately 100 fresh produce commodities. The Company also performs value-added services, such as ripening, grading, fresh-cut, washing, sorting, and packaging and delivers both on a recurring, daily basis as well as on a just-in-time less-than-truckload basis. Through the acquisition of Bandwagon in December 2022, WPS has also recently added a comprehensive offering of specialty produce throughout the U.S. WPS offers competitive pricing, reliable service, consistency, and flexibility to all of its customer and supplier partners.

About Cross Rapids Capital L.P.

Cross Rapids Capital L.P. is an operationally-driven investment firm, dedicated to North American middle-market industrial and services companies. We partner with owners and management teams to accelerate companies, and we bring decades of sector, operational, and investing expertise and a hands-on, collaborative approach to empower their business success.

