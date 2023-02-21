American Global Strategies LLC announced the opening of its newest office in Oklahoma City

AGS also announced the addition of two new Senior Advisors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC announced the opening of its newest office, at the BancFirst Tower in downtown Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma City-based team, led by AGS Managing Partner Alexander B. Gray, will include James Skinner, a firm Vice President, who has relocated from the Washington, D.C. office.

Additionally, AGS has announced the addition of two distinguished Senior Advisors, former Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor and former Acting Undersecretary of the U.S. Navy Greg Slavonic, who will support AGS' clients firm-wide from the Oklahoma City office.

Mr. O'Connor has practiced law in Oklahoma for over 40 years, notably serving as Attorney General of Oklahoma from 2021 to 2023. Under President Trump, Mr. O'Connor was nominated for a U.S. District judgeship and has received numerous awards and accolades for his professional accomplishments in the legal field.

Mr. Slavonic is a 34-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserve, attaining the rank of Rear Admiral. As a civilian, he served as the Acting Under Secretary of the Navy and the 18th Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs. He is also a former Chief of Staff to U.S. Senator James Lankford (R-OK). Mr. Slavonic is the recipient of two Bronze Stars, the Legion of Merit Medal, Defense Medal for Outstanding Public Service and many other service and campaign medals and public service awards.

"As a fourth-generation Oklahoman, I am proud to stand up American Global Strategies' newest office in the heart of my hometown of Oklahoma City," said AGS Managing Partner Alexander Gray. "As AGS has expanded over the previous two years, the demand for our international expertise in traditionally underserved markets has surged. The addition of Attorney General O'Connor and Admiral Slavonic to our team will serve our clients, in Oklahoma and nationally, well in the years to come."

"While much of our work at AGS has an international focus, we are pleased to represent exceptional companies across the United States," said AGS Chairman Robert C. O'Brien. "The addition of an Oklahoma City office will allow our team to better serve our growing roster of heartland clients and introduce our unique advisory services to new sectors."

American Global Strategies LLC is a boutique strategic advisory firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray. The staff is comprised of professionals who have served at the White House, State Department, Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill. The firm's offices are in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City.

