The Reserve Label is Changing the Game Through Innovative Advertising with Impactful Super Bowl, NBA ALL-Star Game Campaigns, and a Blockchain Launch

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the brand landscape constantly evolving, The Reserve Label is at the forefront of change, pushing the boundaries of what's possible and establishing itself as an innovator in the advertising and the branded media space. With a diverse portfolio of projects, ranging from Super Bowl commercials to physical and digital experiences, as well as proprietary technology developments, The Reserve Label is fearless in taking risks and blazing new trails.

The Reserve Label (PRNewswire)

The Reserve Label's recent work, Dunkin's first-ever Super Bowl ad, 'Drive-Thru,' is an exemplary display of the studio's expertise and ingenuity. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, with a cameo by Jennifer Lopez, the hidden camera spectacle features Affleck serving coffee and donuts to unsuspecting drive-through customers, creating an elaborate and impressive experiential stunt. The ad's success is evident in its #4 ranking on USA Today's Super Bowl Ad Meter and its generation of billions of viral media impressions. Dunkin' President Scott Murphy even appeared on CNBC to tout the campaign's success, mentioning that the world was now talking about Ben, Jen, and Dunkin'. The Reserve Label's ability to produce such a successful campaign in one of the most highly coveted advertising spaces is a testament to the studio's commitment to excellence.

Additionally, building upon the electrifying energy of the NBA All-Star Game, The Reserve Label is thrilled to unveil its latest creative venture, "King of CrabWalk - Part 2," for Hummer. Directed by Jacob Rosenberg and produced in conjunction with industry-leading advertising agency Leo Burnett, this new campaign showcases NBA superstar LeBron James alongside his iconic crab co-stars, enhanced with state-of-the-art visual effects (VFX). The campaign emphasizes the impressive power and performance of the 2023 Hummer EV, taking the original concept to new heights.

This latest project marks the sixth successful collaboration between The Reserve Label, Jacob Rosenberg, and LeBron James, following their previous work for globally recognized brands such as Sprite, Intel, and Beats. Once again, the team's unwavering ability to deliver top-notch content for automotive, sports, and celebrity clients is on full display in this latest installment.

Finally, in today's fast-evolving market, businesses must adapt to changing consumer and audience demands to stay competitive with disruptive technology. The Reserve Label, one of the many original Founding Validators and UI Developers, in collaboration with lead Founding Developers Aaron Mathis, Tyler Savery, and The Young Astronauts, has launched the ReserveBlock (RBX) network (ReserveBlock.io), a fully decentralized layer 1 blockchain protocol empowering individuals, builders, and brands to interact natively while maintaining complete freedom and independence through validating, tokenization and self-governance. This innovative network launch is now well-positioned to enable the use of Web3 tools openly, easily, transparently, and accessible to ALL.

Using RBX native tools and features, The Reserve Label and others can now help brands, celebrities, and creators connect directly with their audiences, onboard them with the latest innovative and democratizing blockchain technology, and directly share content, assets, redemptions, rewards, and experiences with greater flexibility. The RBX platform provides powerful on-chain capabilities such as programmable self-executing smart contracts, evolving features, and wallet functions with on-chain governance, also providing for the independent minting of NFTs and true on-chain royalty enforcement without the need to know how to write code and without the need for third-party intermediaries.

The timing of the RBX network launch has already garnered respectable attention, with key features on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square and initial listings on multiple exchanges, as any individual, builder, and brand can now onboard quickly and easily, engaging directly with peers in a truly decentralized ecosystem with innovative tools while creating unique use-cases.

For Further Information:

Website: https://thereservelabel.com/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thereservelabel?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Media Contact:

Chad Fabrikant,

chad@carmapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Reserve Label