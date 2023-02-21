Vac-Con Releases New Non-CDL Titan Truck Offering

Premium for the Masses

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vac-Con today introduced the non-CDL Titan 3-yard combination sewer cleaning truck, which was unveiled at the 2023 Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment, & Transport Show (WWETT) in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(PRNewswire)

The non-CDL Titan fills the gap in an evolving industry where operator skills range from beginner to expert.

The non-CDL Titan provides the performance expected from the premium line of Vac-Con machines in a compact configuration. This model is an ideal option for smaller municipalities and contractors and those who need the ability for anyone on the team to jump in the truck and go — no CDL required. This is a premium unit for the masses.

The non-CDL Titan weighs under 26,000 GVWR with full freshwater tanks and features 3-yards of usable capacity in the debris body. A simple operating system is designed for operators of all skill levels to comfortably run the machine in the field.

Notable standard features include:

Positive displacement blower rated up to 2,100 CFM at 16-in. Hg

Lightweight aluminum water tanks with 500-gallon capacity

30 GPM @ 3,000 PSI water system

Titan style 60-in. diameter debris tank

Improved Titan filtration with cyclone separator and final filter

Hose reel rotates 180-degrees with capacity of 500-ft. x ¾-in. hose

Boom rotates 180-degrees and extends 5-ft. with a lifting capacity of 500-lbs. at full extension

"Vac-Con continues to meet customer requirements by innovating and expanding our product offering," said Bryce Rieger, National Sales Manager. "The non-CDL Titan fills the gap in an evolving industry where operator skills range from beginner to expert. Anyone can drive and operate this machine, which empowers our customers with the flexibility they need to get the job done."

The non-CDL Titan is available now for demonstrations.

About Vac-Con®

Since 1986, the mission of Vac-Con has been to support, design, and manufacture innovative vacuum and high-pressure water cleaning solutions that deliver superior performance in municipal, industrial, and utility markets worldwide through their global dealer network. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.

About Holden Industries, Inc.

Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers and developing innovative and cost-effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.

Contact: Caroline Brown, 904-297-9167, cbrown@vac-con.com

2023 Vac-Con logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vac-Con, Inc.