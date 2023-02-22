Patrik Antonius Wins Record-Breaking $1,978,000 Cash Game Poker Hand; Largest Pot Ever Broadcast On U.S. Poker Live Stream

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, February 19, Patrik Antonius made history when he won the largest pot ever broadcast on a U.S. poker live stream. Live-streamed on PokerGO® , Antonius topped Eric Persson in a record-breaking pot worth $1,978,000.

At the time the hand aired on PokerGO, it set a new record for the largest live-streamed cash-game pot in the United States, surpassing the previous record by more than $800,000.

The record-setting hand took place from inside the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas during live-streaming of PokerGO's new hit show No Gamble, No Future. The no-limit Texas hold'em cash game was being played with a $1,000 small blind, $2,000 big blind, and $2,000 big blind ante, with commentators Jeff Platt and Brent Hanks on the call for the historic moment.

The pot had developed to $594,000 on the turn with the board reading eight-three-three-ace with two hearts. Antonius had ace-king of hearts against Persson's queen-nine of hearts. Persson moved all in for $692,000 after Antonius bet $150,000, and Antonius called. Antonius' hand proved best to award him the $1,978,000 pot.

Check out the highlight clip on the PokerGO YouTube channel .

Also taking place during the game were pots of $1,657,000, $1,298,000, and $1,269,000.

