China Literature to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

- Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time)

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Literature Limited ("China Literature" or "the Company", 0772.HK), a leading online literature and intellectual property ("IP") incubation platform in China, will announce its financial results for the full year of 2022 on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

China Literature's management team will host a conference call to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yuewen.com.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Time: 8:00 pm (Hong Kong Time) / 8:00 am (U.S. Eastern Time) Language: English Live and archived webcast: https://ir-api.yuewen.com/calendar/WebcastsCalls/2022FY

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Your dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN will be provided upon registering.

Pre-registration at: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10029126-ftr56x.html

A replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the event through March 23, 2023. U.S.: +1 855 883 1031 Hong Kong: 800 930 639 Singapore: 800 101 3223 International: +61 7 3107 6325 Replay PIN: 10029126

Contact

For investors / analysts:

Maggie Zhou

Tel: +8621 6187 0500 ext. 80605

Email: IR@yuewen.com

For media:

Vivian Wang

Tel: +852 2232 3978

Email: vwang@Christensenir.com

