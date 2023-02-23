Clincierge Earns Bronze Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clincierge, a patient concierge services provider in clinical trials, was recently awarded a Bronze rating from EcoVadis, the leading platform for environmental, social, and ethical performance ratings for global supply chains. This rating places Clincierge higher than 50% of global companies within the same industry and recognizes their positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives across company operations.

EcoVadis's sustainability ratings include a global network of over 75,000 companies of various sizes across all industries. Sustainability performance is assessed throughout four categories: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

Within the assessment, EcoVadis highlighted Clincierge's commitment to all dimensions of employee diversity, efficient corporate governance protocols, robust employee professional development initiatives, and dedication to reducing carbon emissions.

"The Bronze rating reflects Clincierge's commitment to maintaining the high quality of our services while improving our social, ethical, and environmental impact," says Joy Arnold, chief compliance officer. "This recognition encourages us to continue to carry out the highest standards for sustainability and organizational integrity as we move through 2023 and beyond."

About Clincierge

Clincierge is a leading provider of patient concierge services for clinical trials. Since 2015, Clincierge's global team of coordinators has managed trial logistics and reimbursements in more than 300 clinical trials worldwide. For more information, visit www.clincierge.com.

