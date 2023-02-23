GPS Insight Partners with Savings4Members to Offer GPS Tracking and Telematics Solutions

Savings4Members organizations experience discounted rates of 20-30% off solutions as a part of the new partnership with GPS Insight

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight, a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced the commencement of a strategic partnership with Savings4Members. As a partner, GPS Insight will provide Savings4Members organizations with discounted rates of 20-30% off on GPS tracking and vehicle/video telematics solutions.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Savings4Members to provide more businesses with innovative and actionable GPS tracking and vehicle telematic solutions," said Julie Lawton, VP Channel & Strategic Partnerships at GPS Insight. "This partnership makes our products accessible to a wider range of customers and furthers our mission to build a culture of safety and productivity in fleet and field service organizations."

Savings4Members, a division of CCA Global Partners, is an independent business savings program that partners with more than one hundred professional associations, which together represent more than a million members. Its goal is to offer pre-negotiated pricing on products and services that businesses use every day.

"Savings4Members is excited to be adding GPS Insight to our networking, providing our members with the best-in-class technology fleet telematics solutions available," said Jason Larson, Vice President at Savings4Members.

The partnership will launch with the full range of the GPS Insight fleet telematics solutions, spanning GPS Tracking, Driveri Protection, and Driveri Prevention. To stay up-to-date on GPS Insight company announcements, follow us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across the globe turn to GPS Insight when they have high operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with fleet and field inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, fleet management, AI-enabled smart cameras, field service management, and regulatory compliance solutions.

About Savings4Members

Savings4Members works with dozens of purchasing cooperatives, buying groups and associations across many different industries to supply members with significant cost savings on services and products they use every day. With easy access to over 20 categories of discounts and a team that handles the details for you, Savings4Members helps navigate which member benefits are most beneficial for you and your business.

