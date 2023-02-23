INFiLED LED Screens Light Up State-of-the-Art Filming Space in Gwangju

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently GCC (Gwangju Contents Cube), a hub dedicated to creating movie, game, and animation content, launched in Gwangju, South Korea. At its heart is a state-of-the-art virtual production studio, which includes a top of the range virtual filming space built with LED screens from INFiLED, a globally-leading LED video equipment developer and manufacturer.

For virtual production, using quality LED screens is crucial in accurately recreating virtual scenes, which is beneficial in establishing an early advantage for subsequent filming and rendering. On this basis, GCC set up a partnership with INFiLED, who have a wealth of experience in building virtual filming spaces and whose LED screens are used in virtual filming spaces all over the world.

INFiLED LED screens in Gwangju Contents Cube (PRNewswire)

When designing the virtual filming space, the GCC creative team described their vision to INFiLED: to create a semi-enclosed filming space, composed of an LED backdrop, ceiling, and floor. By doing this, it was convenient for the post-production team to efficiently produce XR (extended reality) content based on the scenes presented by the LEDs. In response to the needs of GCC, INFiLED supplied different series of screens suitable for each surface of the space.

For a LED backdrop, INFiLED built a 180m2 DB series screen for GCC. With a pixel pitch of merely 2.6mm, the screen excels in the clarity of content presentation; besides, it also features a high contrast ratio of 5000:1 and 16-bit greyscale, which can display vivid and abundant color gradients. Based on the characteristics of high-definition and delicate color rendering, this giant screen greatly assisted GCC in accurately presenting its creative backdrop designs.

For the floor, GCC applied the DFII series with the same contrast ratio and grayscale as its backdrop; the LED floor has a high refresh rate of 3840Hz, supporting smooth and efficient graphics rendering, and playing a key functional role in extending the backdrop sceneries. While, for the LED ceiling, the AR series was adopted; the ceiling's calibrated brightness reached 1200nits and was adjustable from 0 to 100% with 256 levels, perfectly simulating the changing luminosity of the actual sky.

After all the INFiLED screens were built, GCC cooperated with several cultural content companies to use its own virtual filming space to meet various content creation needs.

