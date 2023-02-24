TrueCar Releases Analysis of February Industry Sales

Electric vehicle leases spike in response to government tax credits
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,117,400 units in February 2023, up 5.6% from a year ago and up 4.8% from January 2023, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14.5 million, down 3.8% from February 2022. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 928,386 units, up 1% from a year ago and up almost 3% from January 2023.
"Consumers and manufacturers alike are employing strategies to address affordability challenges," said Zack Krelle, Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "Fleet sales are boosting volume and manufacturers are intensifying their incentive spend to offset ballooning interest rates and lingering higher prices. Many consumers are considering a used alternative or front-loading their purchase with higher down payments to reduce outstanding interest."
"Over the last month we've seen OEMs respond to Tesla's steep price reductions by increasing traditional incentives, keeping in line with how OEMs typically act to promote vehicles and increase demand," said Justin Colon, Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "We're also seeing an abrupt surge in electric vehicle leases for vehicles and consumers that had previously been excluded from tax credit eligibility."
Additional February Industry Insights (from TrueCar):
- Total sales for February 2023 are expected to be up 5.6% from a year ago and up 4.8% from January 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for February 2023 are expected to be up 33% from a year ago and up 16% from January 2023 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Average transaction price for new vehicles is projected to be up 5% from a year ago and about even with January 2023.
- Total SAAR is expected to be down 3.8% from a year ago at about 14.5 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for February 2023 are expected to reach 2.8 million, down 8% from a year ago and up 5% from January 2023.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 6.9% compared to January 2023 at 7% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 10.5%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for February 2023 is 69 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is about 70 months.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Feb 2023 Forecast
Feb 2022 Actual
Jan 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
24,611
26,074
25,571
-5.6 %
-5.6 %
-3.8 %
-3.8 %
Daimler
21,874
19,237
23,560
13.7 %
13.7 %
-7.2 %
-7.2 %
Ford
162,296
128,229
145,070
26.6 %
26.6 %
11.9 %
11.9 %
GM
184,632
161,705
183,090
14.2 %
14.2 %
0.8 %
0.8 %
Honda
87,526
84,394
84,514
3.7 %
3.7 %
3.6 %
3.6 %
Hyundai
59,997
55,906
55,906
7.3 %
7.3 %
7.3 %
7.3 %
Kia
56,142
49,182
51,983
14.2 %
14.2 %
8.0 %
8.0 %
Nissan
63,622
61,674
60,251
3.2 %
3.2 %
5.6 %
5.6 %
Stellantis
111,261
136,580
108,538
-18.5 %
-18.5 %
2.5 %
2.5 %
Subaru
44,877
44,866
44,373
0.0 %
0.0 %
1.1 %
1.1 %
Tesla
51,478
42,742
53,875
20.4 %
20.4 %
-4.4 %
-4.4 %
Toyota
154,961
160,645
136,759
-3.5 %
-3.5 %
13.3 %
13.3 %
Volkswagen Group
44,912
36,355
44,086
23.5 %
23.5 %
1.9 %
1.9 %
Industry
1,117,400
1,058,243
1,065,720
5.6 %
5.6 %
4.8 %
4.8 %
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Feb 2023 Forecast
Feb 2022 Actual
Jan 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
22,155
25,575
23,917
-13.4 %
-13.4 %
-7.4 %
-7.4 %
Daimler
19,520
18,355
22,304
6.3 %
6.3 %
-12.5 %
-12.5 %
Ford
116,666
95,896
102,232
21.7 %
21.7 %
14.1 %
14.1 %
GM
139,763
129,069
151,662
8.3 %
8.3 %
-7.8 %
-7.8 %
Honda
85,921
81,318
83,130
5.7 %
5.7 %
3.4 %
3.4 %
Hyundai
56,284
55,344
48,421
1.7 %
1.7 %
16.2 %
16.2 %
Kia
52,968
44,264
48,580
19.7 %
19.7 %
9.0 %
9.0 %
Nissan
54,975
49,519
50,111
11.0 %
11.0 %
9.7 %
9.7 %
Stellantis
73,159
108,737
76,215
-32.7 %
-32.7 %
-4.0 %
-4.0 %
Subaru
43,419
43,459
42,123
-0.1 %
-0.1 %
3.1 %
3.1 %
Tesla
45,066
42,291
46,960
6.6 %
6.6 %
-4.0 %
-4.0 %
Toyota
137,684
143,332
126,423
-3.9 %
-3.9 %
8.9 %
8.9 %
Volkswagen Group
39,257
35,270
40,939
11.3 %
11.3 %
-4.1 %
-4.1 %
Industry
928,386
918,918
903,204
1.0 %
1.0 %
2.8 %
2.8 %
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Feb 2023 Forecast
Feb 2022 Actual
Jan 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
2,456
499
1,654
391.9 %
391.9 %
48.5 %
48.5 %
Daimler
2,354
882
1,256
167.0 %
167.0 %
87.5 %
87.5 %
Ford
45,630
32,333
42,838
41.1 %
41.1 %
6.5 %
6.5 %
GM
44,869
32,636
31,428
37.5 %
37.5 %
42.8 %
42.8 %
Honda
1,605
3,076
1,384
-47.8 %
-47.8 %
15.9 %
15.9 %
Hyundai
3,713
562
7,485
561.2 %
561.2 %
-50.4 %
-50.4 %
Kia
3,174
4,918
3,403
-35.5 %
-35.5 %
-6.7 %
-6.7 %
Nissan
8,647
12,155
10,140
-28.9 %
-28.9 %
-14.7 %
-14.7 %
Stellantis
38,102
27,843
32,323
36.8 %
36.8 %
17.9 %
17.9 %
Subaru
1,458
1,407
2,250
3.6 %
3.6 %
-35.2 %
-35.2 %
Tesla
6,412
451
6,915
1320.6 %
1320.6 %
-7.3 %
-7.3 %
Toyota
17,277
17,313
10,336
-0.2 %
-0.2 %
67.1 %
67.1 %
Volkswagen Group
5,655
1,085
3,147
421.4 %
421.4 %
79.7 %
79.7 %
Industry
185,048
139,127
158,974
33.0 %
33.0 %
16.4 %
16.4 %
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Feb 2023 Forecast
Feb 2022 Actual
Jan 2023 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
10.0 %
1.9 %
6.5 %
421.1 %
54.3 %
Daimler
10.8 %
4.6 %
5.3 %
134.8 %
101.9 %
Ford
28.1 %
25.2 %
29.5 %
11.5 %
-4.8 %
GM
24.3 %
20.2 %
17.2 %
20.4 %
41.6 %
Honda
1.8 %
3.6 %
1.6 %
-49.7 %
12.0 %
Hyundai
6.2 %
1.0 %
13.4 %
516.1 %
-53.8 %
Kia
5.7 %
10.0 %
6.5 %
-43.5 %
-13.6 %
Nissan
13.6 %
19.7 %
16.8 %
-31.0 %
-19.2 %
Stellantis
34.2 %
20.4 %
29.8 %
68.0 %
15.0 %
Subaru
3.2 %
3.1 %
5.1 %
3.6 %
-35.9 %
Tesla
12.5 %
1.1 %
12.8 %
1079.5 %
-3.0 %
Toyota
11.1 %
10.8 %
7.6 %
3.5 %
47.5 %
Volkswagen Group
12.6 %
3.0 %
7.1 %
322.0 %
76.4 %
Industry
16.6 %
13.1 %
14.9 %
26.0 %
11.0 %
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Feb 2023 Forecast
Feb 2022 Actual
Jan 2023 Actual
BMW
2.2 %
2.5 %
2.4 %
Daimler
2.0 %
1.8 %
2.2 %
Ford
14.5 %
12.1 %
13.6 %
GM
16.5 %
15.3 %
17.2 %
Honda
7.8 %
8.0 %
7.9 %
Hyundai
5.4 %
5.3 %
5.2 %
Kia
5.0 %
4.6 %
4.9 %
Nissan
5.7 %
5.8 %
5.7 %
Stellantis
10.0 %
12.9 %
10.2 %
Subaru
4.0 %
4.2 %
4.2 %
Tesla
4.6 %
4.0 %
5.1 %
Toyota
13.9 %
15.2 %
12.8 %
Volkswagen Group
4.0 %
3.4 %
4.1 %
95.6 %
95.2 %
95.5 %
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Feb 2023 Forecast
Feb 2022 Actual
Jan 2023 Actual
BMW
2.4 %
2.8 %
2.6 %
Daimler
2.1 %
2.0 %
2.5 %
Ford
12.6 %
10.4 %
11.3 %
GM
15.1 %
14.0 %
16.8 %
Honda
9.3 %
8.8 %
9.2 %
Hyundai
6.1 %
6.0 %
5.4 %
Kia
5.7 %
4.8 %
5.4 %
Nissan
5.9 %
5.4 %
5.5 %
Stellantis
7.9 %
11.8 %
8.4 %
Subaru
4.7 %
4.7 %
4.7 %
Tesla
4.9 %
4.6 %
5.2 %
Toyota
14.8 %
15.6 %
14.0 %
Volkswagen Group
4.2 %
3.8 %
4.5 %
95.5 %
94.9 %
95.6 %
ATP
Manufacturer
Feb 2023 Forecast
Feb 2022 Actual
Jan 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$69,154
$62,124
$68,588
11.3 %
0.8 %
Daimler
$77,646
$74,332
$77,908
4.5 %
-0.3 %
Ford
$54,790
$48,605
$55,288
12.7 %
-0.9 %
GM
$51,523
$51,406
$51,789
0.2 %
-0.5 %
Honda
$37,841
$37,270
$37,080
1.5 %
2.1 %
Hyundai
$37,830
$37,550
$37,393
0.7 %
1.2 %
Kia
$34,631
$34,475
$34,324
0.5 %
0.9 %
Nissan
$38,779
$33,794
$37,671
14.8 %
2.9 %
Stellantis
$55,580
$52,848
$55,172
5.2 %
0.7 %
Subaru
$33,950
$34,202
$34,879
-0.7 %
-2.7 %
Toyota
$42,711
$40,902
$41,895
4.4 %
1.9 %
Volkswagen Group
$48,536
$47,916
$49,193
1.3 %
-1.3 %
Industry
$45,645
$43,382
$45,576
5.2 %
0.2 %
$2,263
$69
Incentives
Manufacturer
Feb 2023 Forecast
Feb 2022 Actual
Jan 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$2,376
$2,582
$2,571
-7.9 %
-7.6 %
Daimler
$2,044
$2,243
$1,842
-8.9 %
11.0 %
Ford
$1,283
$1,737
$1,121
-26.2 %
14.4 %
GM
$1,887
$1,963
$1,964
-3.8 %
-3.9 %
Honda
$1,189
$1,159
$1,335
2.7 %
-10.9 %
Hyundai
$875
$950
$856
-7.9 %
2.2 %
Kia
$684
$1,239
$688
-44.8 %
-0.5 %
Nissan
$1,994
$1,789
$1,855
11.5 %
7.5 %
Stellantis
$2,246
$2,570
$2,046
-12.6 %
9.7 %
Subaru
$983
$856
$917
14.8 %
7.2 %
Toyota
$676
$1,058
$683
-36.1 %
-1.0 %
Volkswagen Group
$1,969
$1,874
$1,843
5.0 %
6.8 %
Industry
$1,522
$1,657
$1,396
-8.1 %
9.0 %
-$135
$126
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Feb 2023 Forecast
Feb 2022 Actual
Jan 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
3.4 %
4.2 %
3.7 %
-17.3 %
-8.3 %
Daimler
2.6 %
3.0 %
2.4 %
-12.8 %
11.3 %
Ford
2.3 %
3.6 %
2.0 %
-34.5 %
15.4 %
GM
3.7 %
3.8 %
3.8 %
-4.1 %
-3.4 %
Honda
3.1 %
3.1 %
3.6 %
1.1 %
-12.7 %
Hyundai
2.3 %
2.5 %
2.3 %
-8.5 %
1.0 %
Kia
2.0 %
3.6 %
2.0 %
-45.0 %
-1.4 %
Nissan
5.1 %
5.3 %
4.9 %
-2.9 %
4.4 %
Stellantis
4.0 %
4.9 %
3.7 %
-16.9 %
8.9 %
Subaru
2.9 %
2.5 %
2.6 %
15.7 %
10.1 %
Toyota
1.6 %
2.6 %
1.6 %
-38.8 %
-2.9 %
Volkswagen Group
4.1 %
3.9 %
3.7 %
3.7 %
8.3 %
Industry
3.3 %
3.8 %
3.1 %
-12.7 %
8.9 %
Revenue
Manufacturer
Feb 2023 Forecast
Feb 2022 Actual
Jan 2023 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$51,003,836,774
$45,908,429,294
$48,570,898,969
11.1 %
5.0 %
(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
