New West Technologies Announces Release of EPay for Microsoft Dynamics 365

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New West Technologies is pleased to announce the release of EPay for Microsoft Dynamics 365, certified for use with the Ingenico Lane series devices, including the 8000 and Link 2500. EPay for D365 integration connects Microsoft Dynamics 365 subscribers to the Elavon payments platform, making it easier for businesses to process and manage payments across all channels, including storefront, eCommerce, and call center.

New West has elevated its solutions for D365 users to enhance retailers' payment acceptance methods with integration options that include credit card acceptance, e-wallets, quasi-cash, buy now/pay later, foreign wallets, ACH, Pay-by-Link, and crypto. Augmenting payment options to enable customers to pay with alternate methods like Venmo, PayPal, Klarna, BitPay, and others can broaden the customer base, tap into younger markets, and increase basket sizes.

"We are excited to announce the release of EPay for D365, an incredible new option for businesses using Microsoft Dynamics 365," said Dan King, President of New West Technologies. "With our expanded EPay solution set, retailers can increase their options for customer payment, boosting customer satisfaction and improving the payment experience."

EPay for D365 is available now and easily integrates into existing Microsoft Dynamics 365 systems. Interested businesses can visit the New West Technologies website to learn more and sign up for the service.

New West Technologies is a leading retail technology solutions provider with tools and services that help businesses streamline their operations and improve their bottom line. The company is committed to staying at the forefront of the tech industry and investing in research and development to bring its customers the most current and innovative solutions.

Company: New West Technologies

Location: Portland, OR

Website: newestech.com

Management: Dan King, President

Description: Provides Microsoft Dynamics 365 Payment Solutions and Support

Media contact: marketing@newestech.com

