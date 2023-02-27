Business Break
GLOBE LIFE INC. TO PRESENT AT RAYMOND JAMES 2023 INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS CONFERENCE

Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago

MCKINNEY, Texas, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers Matt Darden and Frank Svoboda and Chief Financial Officer Tom Kalmbach will present Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Raymond James 2023 Institutional Investors Conference. Globe Life's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:40 a.m. ET.

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life)
The presentation will be webcast live at:

https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/

under Calls and Meetings  and  "Management Presentations"

or

https://wsw.com/webcast/rj127/gl/1330850

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

