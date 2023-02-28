APERIO Announces the Release of APERIO DataWise 2.0

New features help customers accelerate their data quality improvement journey

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- APERIO, the category leader of industrial data integrity solutions, has enhanced its data quality capabilities to help customers prioritize operational data monitoring and identify anomaly root causes for instant remediation. Powered by AI, APERIO DataWise analyzes millions of operational tags for previously undetectable data anomalies, ensuring the quality of data used in assets, operations, and advanced models meets rigorous data quality measures. Knowing the quality of your data in real-time enables immediate resolution and instantly improves performance.

New v2.0 features help customers accelerate their data quality improvement journey (PRNewswire)

"The sheer scope and scale of solving data quality make delivering an intuitive user interface both challenging and impactful. Based on extensive user feedback, APERIO DataWise 2.0 offers features that help customers continuously improve data quality through intelligent automation," said Peter Bondrop, VP, Product, APERIO. "DataWise ensures our customers have the right functionality as they embark on their journey towards better data quality."

With APERIO DataWise 2.0, customers can take full advantage of powerful new features that provide additional value, including:

ACCURATELY TRACK AND IMPROVE DQI: Efficiently track, implement, and report data quality improvements across the operational footprint through key Data Quality metrics.





RIGOROUS ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS : Faster root cause analysis, with accurate tracking of remediation impact, allows for easier comparisons and efficient identification of recurring issues over time.





EARLY DETECTION OF ASSET HEALTH : Further analysis enables early warning of issues with a granular view of potential data quality issues.





USABILITY IMPROVEMENTS: User experience improvements make the task of ingesting, computing, and improving data quality across millions of tags efficient via built-in workflows.

"The new DataWise 2.0 platform offers more intuitive navigation and workflow features that significantly improve usability for our team," says Rich Guhl, Digitalization Lead at Covestro's Baytown, Texas facility. "We expect this upgrade to result in greater data quality improvements within our advanced analytics operations."

With APERIO DataWise, customers can accomplish months' worth of work in mere minutes, optimizing decision-making and boosting performance agility. Its rigorous tag prioritization, root cause analysis, and remediation features are designed to enable efficiency and profitability through improved asset health.

ABOUT APERIO

APERIO is the leader of industrial data integrity solutions. Powered by AI machine learning, APERIO automatically validates operational data at scale to improve data accuracy, security, and value, allowing for smarter business decisions based on real-time, trusted, superior data.

Company logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE APERIO