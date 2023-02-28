BRACH'S® New Desserts of the World Jelly Beans Take Taste Buds on a Global Adventure This Spring

America's #1 seasonal sugar candy brand* is making moments sweeter by introducing its first-ever jelly bean lineup inspired by global flavors

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All aboard! BRACH'S®, America's #1 seasonal sugar candy brand*, is making moments sweeter by taking fans on a delicious flavor journey with its first-ever globally-inspired jelly beans: Desserts of the World. No passport or spring break flights needed to enjoy the five new limited-edition flavors – Chocolate Macaron, Strawberry Mochi, Churro, Apple Pie and Lemon Sorbet – inspired by sweet treats from around the world.

BRACH’S introduces limited-time-only Desserts of the World Jelly Beans (PRNewswire)

Like budding leaves on trees, BRACH'S Jelly Beans signal an anticipated seasonal transition and spark traditions with loved ones. Iconic for their tasty flavors and chewy texture, BRACH'S Jelly Beans offer families and friends an easy way to celebrate special occasions together, whether it's through decorating, filling eggs or building springtime baskets.

"Beloved for generations, BRACH'S Jelly Beans have played a distinct role in the brand's nearly 120-year-long legacy of inspiring meaningful connection throughout the seasons with classic favorites," said Lauren Holtz Pezza, Director of BRACH'S and Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "We're constantly reviewing emerging flavors and cultural trends. More than ever, consumers are focused on making memories together over adventurous flavors and experiences and we're excited for our new Desserts of the World Jelly Beans to help satisfy those international cravings in a stress-free way this season."

Get ready for takeoff! To commemorate the nationwide debut of these new treats, BRACH'S is revealing fun facts about jelly beans and the global destinations that inspired the Desserts of the World flavors:

Très Grand! It would take approximately 16,894 BRACH'S Jelly Beans to line the Eiffel Tower in France from top to bottom. Oh my!

Big Lift! BRACH'S makes approximately 15.9 million pounds of jelly beans per year which is around 35 times the weight of the Statue of Liberty in the United States .

Going the Distance! BRACH'S sells more than 2.5 billion jelly beans per year. If lined up end-to-end, that's enough to circle Mount Fuji in Japan approximately 394 times . Wow!

¡Viva! BRACH'S has been marking the start of spring with its Jelly Beans for the past 114 years , only 27 years after the construction began on La Sagrada Familia in Spain in 1882.

Mamma Mia! To fill the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy , it would take approximately 3 billion BRACH'S Jelly Beans.

Throughout the entire spring season, fans can purchase BRACH'S new Desserts of the World Jelly Beans for a limited time, alongside a delicious variety of BRACH'S Classic Jelly Beans at grocery stores, drug stores and mass-market retailers nationwide.

Show how you make moments sweeter using BRACH'S Jelly Beans with friends, family and loved ones by posting on social media, tagging @BrachsCandy. For recipe inspiration, visit Brachs.com.

* SOURCE: IRI Market Advantage Total US – Multi Outlet + Conv L52w ending 12/04/22.

About BRACH'S® Jelly Beans:

BRACH'S, America's #1 seasonal sugar candy brand*, offers a variety of iconic product forms, shapes, textures and flavors perfect for any occasion. Jelly Beans have been an important piece of BRACH'S almost 120-year-long legacy of making moments sweeter. Shared for generations, BRACH'S Jelly Beans are the perfect treat for decorating, baking, gifting and springtime basket fillers.

BRACH'S Desserts of the World Jelly Beans, BRACH'S Classic Jelly Beans, BRACH'S All Reds Jelly Beans, BRACH'S Tiny Jelly Beans, BRACH'S Black Jelly Beans, BRACH'S Speckled Jelly Beans and new BRACH'S Tiny Beans Treat Size Pouches are available at grocery stores, convenience stores and mass-market retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit www.brachs.com. The latest information throughout the season can also be accessed on BRACH'S Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Ferrara®

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 2,400 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of more than 25 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience, and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com .

