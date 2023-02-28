MGM Resorts International and BetMGM Introduce "MGM Riches," Their First Custom Omnichannel Slot Experience in U.S.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International and BetMGM , a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, have launched MGM Riches, the companies' first custom slot experience that can be played both online via BetMGM and as a traditional slot game at MGM Resorts properties throughout the U.S.

Developed in collaboration with Everi Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EVRI), MGM Riches is a multi-denomination, multi-level progressive slot game offering players two themes – 'MGM Riches Triple Ruby' and 'MGM Riches 5x Sapphire.' Gameplay is consistent whether in-person at 15 MGM Resorts destinations across the country or online via BetMGM's iCasino platform in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The game is scheduled to launch in West Virginia in the near future.

"MGM Riches is designed to engage and entertain our slot customers wherever they choose to play," said Mike Gatten, MGM Resorts International's Senior Vice President of Slot Strategy. "With guest experience at the core of what we do, we created this custom game for our loyal slot customers who enjoy playing their favorite games and earning rewards even when they're not at one of our properties."

Leveraging the MGM Resorts and BetMGM omnichannel integration, MGM Rewards and BetMGM Rewards loyalty members can earn Tier Credits with each spin. As players earn credits across both channels, tier-based benefits are unlocked for future redemption at MGM Resorts' domestic destinations. The platform also offers players the opportunity to qualify for multiple member-only experiences, including exclusive concerts and sporting events, gaming tournaments and the annual Holiday Gift Shoppe. BetMGM Rewards points may be transferred to MGM Rewards points and redeemed for complimentary dining, entertainment, hotel stays and more at MGM Resorts properties nationwide including Bellagio and ARIA in Las Vegas, Borgata in Atlantic City and MGM Grand Detroit in Michigan, among others.

Angus Nisbet, BetMGM's Vice President of Gaming, said, "The launch of MGM Riches directly connects BetMGM's leading online casino offerings to MGM Resorts iconic destinations. We are thrilled to offer this first-of-its kind slot and to continue to bring innovative content to our players."

David Lucchese, Everi's Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Digital, said, "The development of MGM Riches is another example of MGM Resorts' and BetMGM's focus on patron engagement, their commitment to being top-tier operators in land-based and online, and Everi's ability to deliver exciting, omnichannel gaming entertainment experiences to both land-based and online players. Everi's customer-driven approach with BetMGM to enhance their players' gaming experiences has enabled the delivery of our high-performing iGaming content across North America. This new multi-level progressive slot game also adds to Everi Digital's catalog of nearly 70 distinct titles, all housed and delivered via our state-of-the art proprietary Spark Remote Game Server™."

For more information on MGM Riches, additional omnichannel games available through MGM Resorts, or to download the BetMGM app, visit MGM Resorts Omnigaming.

Responsible gaming education remains a key focus for MGM Resorts and BetMGM. Both companies are proud to provide employee training and offer resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. MGM Resorts' casino floors feature more than 22,000 slot machines that display GameSense messaging. Additionally, 8,500 of those machines feature QR codes that offer access to responsible gaming information and educational materials from GameSense. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gaming tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LeoVegas AB, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/ .

About Everi Holdings, Inc.

Everi's mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers' patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos' operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

