Dutch Bros invites customers to vote on a summer sticker!

GRANTS PASS, Ore., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you an avid DB sticker collector? Or just love a spectacular sticker to rock on your water bottle or laptop case? Well get ready, not only will Dutch Bros feature an extra special sticker in June, but you get to be part of the fun!

Voting is live now through March 7!

Back in January, Dutch Bros hosted its first broista only sticker competition and now it's your turn to vote. Here's the deets:

Dutch Bros gave broistas the opportunity to create and submit sticker designs following the theme "Bring the Heat" while also showing their mind-blowing artistic skills.

After receiving more than 290 incredible submissions, 10 designs were selected as finalists!!

Starting today through March 7 , customers can (and should!) vote for their fave sticker.

The winning sticker will be the June sticker of the month!

"Each month, Dutch Bros launches a sticker of the month and these stickers are our way of surprising and delighting our customers," said Charles Swindler, senior vice president of brand at Dutch Bros. "With so many talented broistas out there, we thought this competition was a rad way to celebrate their creativity!"

Voting is live now through March 7, click here to submit your vote! Want to learn more about these absolutely legendary broista artists? Read more here !

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 700 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

