State of the art. A.I 02/15/23 brought viewers into the Mortlach creation process through three AR sculptures during Frieze Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky, a treasured spirit from Scotland's Speyside region, partnered with multidisciplinary artist and designer Sebastian ErraZuriz on a new interpretation of the iconic spirit's distillation process through augmented reality, which debuted during Frieze Los Angeles . This collaboration was the final piece in the Six Stills Series, a part of the Mortlach by Design program that featured six different designers who created bespoke products that highlight the unique aspects of Mortlach. The works by Luca Nichetto, Sabine Marcelis, Joe Doucet, Chrissa Amuah, and Felicia Ferrone featured a decanter, bar cart, chair, light fixture and glassware. The craftsmanship and vision these products embody represent the design-centric, heritage spirit Mortlach celebrates.

Sebastian ErraZuriz with his design, State of the art. A.I 02/15/23 (PRNewswire)

State of the art. A.I 02/15/23 brought viewers into the Mortlach creation process through three AR sculptures

This enticing project is a blend of technology, science and high quality design, which are all a direct reflection of Mortlach's own unique process. Focusing on three essential steps to whisky-making - The Harvest, The Distillery and The Experience - State of the art. A.I 02/15/23 illuminates Mortlach's distinct approach to distillation, unlike any other spirit for the last 200 years. State of the art. A.I 02/15/23 and Mortlach whisky itself share a similar process of multiple iteration to perfect the craft, resulting in a complex and unmatched output.

Throughout this collaboration, Sebastian was inspired by the mystery and magnetism behind Mortlach's heritage. Defined by its 2.81 distillation process, the only whisky to be made this way, Mortlach has remained a prestige scotch because of the resulting bold flavor without the smoke. Sebastian wanted to mimic this "ghost in the machine" feeling with State of the art. A.I 02/15/23; in order to create the images that guests saw in the installation, he worked with OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E. The iterative process, which included tweaking certain words in the conversations with ChatGPT to adjust the final image in DALL-E, was exploratory and new. These tools are not yet fully understood, especially in the realm of creativity and art, and Sebastian sought to tackle that head on.

"I was drawn to Mortlach's story immediately because of its clear use of science, technology and high quality craftsmanship to create an intricate product," shared designer Sebastian ErraZuriz. "I wanted to create a similar process using the technology of today to create an experience that is unlike any other, and thus reflects Mortlach."

The installation started at the Harvest, which highlighted the specific ingredients that are blended into Mortlach, State of the art. A.I 02/15/23 then flowed into the Distillery, revealing an interpretation of the complex and intricate distillation process that makes Mortlach unique. The final stage of the AR experience then led to the Experience, where consumers aged 21 and over were able to taste the delicious spirit, illuminating the craft of Mortlach.

"Sebastian's AR experience beautifully told the story of Mortlach whisky, and highlighted all the key aspects of what makes Mortlach unique" shares Peter Sundry, Senior Brand Manager of Single Malts for North America at Diageo. "State of the art. A.I 02/15/23 brought the spirit to life like no other and allows viewers to learn the distinct process of the scotch's making, while also appreciating the specific elements that define Mortlach."

Mortlach by Design celebrates the unique characteristics of Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky and brings together some of the world's best designers to create an all encompassing Six Stills Series, with commissioned works that reflect the ingenuity and unique nature of the spirit.

For more information or to purchase a bottle of Mortlach, visit mortlach.com .

Please drink responsibly. Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whiskies. 43.4 – 55.9% Alc/Vol. Imported by Diageo, New York, NY.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky