OneDine Launches OneDine Checkout: A New Way for Restaurants to Increase Table Turns, Labor Efficiencies, and Customer Data Capture

PLANO, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDine, the leading SaaS platform providing on-demand guest commerce for the restaurant and hospitality industry, today announces the availability of its latest innovation, OneDine Checkout. OneDine Checkout digitizes and streamlines the full guest checkout process using handheld tablets and QR codes.

OneDine® is the most comprehensive digital dining and commerce solution for ordering, secure payment, and guest intelligence. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. (PRNewswire)

OneDine Checkout has proven to increase a restaurant's throughput while maximizing loyalty/CRM signups, and survey feedback. Guests can split checks, complete gift and loyalty redemptions, enroll in loyalty/CRM programs, answer survey questions, and pay securely via credit card using EMV or NFC.

OneDine Checkout works with existing point-of-sale systems, payment processors, CRM/loyalty providers, and gift card providers. This allows for rapid deployment and increases the effectiveness and returns from existing technology investments.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring OneDine Checkout to life," said Rom Krupp, Founder & CEO of OneDine. "The end of the dining experience is often where even the best restaurants can waste a lot of time and negatively impact both the guest experience and the bottom line. OneDine Checkout expedites the end-of-dining process to improve the guest experience, while greatly enhancing the insights brands have into their guests."

OneDine Checkout has a significant impact on a restaurant's profitability. Table turns are up to 11 minutes faster, tips for staff have increased by up to 15%, survey response rates are above 70% loyalty/CRM enrollment has more than doubled, and credit card chargebacks have been eliminated.

OneDine Checkout is more than just another way to pay. It's THE only way to check out.

About OneDine

OneDine® is the most comprehensive digital dining and commerce solution for ordering, secure payment, and guest intelligence. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry. To learn more, visit www.onedine.com

