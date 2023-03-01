Rad Power Bikes Launches RadRunner 3 Plus and New Cargo Accessories, Adding Greater Versatility to its Lineup

With a focus on developing electric bikes for everyone, these new offerings empower riders with customizable options to get more out of every ride

SEATTLE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rad Power Bikes ™ today unveiled the RadRunner 3 Plus, a new model that caters to riders who are looking to do more with an electric utility bike. North America's leading ebike brand also introduced several new cargo-focused accessories that make it easier than ever to opt for an ebike over a car.

Representing the culmination of over 15 years of experience at the top of the ebike industry, the RadRunner 3 Plus features enhanced comfort, upgraded technology, and superior rideability – all expertly engineered to complement the unique needs of an ever-growing community of electric bike enthusiasts.

"Designed for work, play and everything in between, the latest additions to our lineup of ebikes and accessories are as versatile as our riders," said Phil Molyneux, CEO of Rad Power Bikes. "We know our ebikes are an extension of our riders' lifestyles, and we're excited to see how each individual within our expansive Rad community customizes their ride to upgrade their lives and make everyday experiences, even errands, joyrides."

RadRunner 3 Plus and RadRunner 3 Plus Accessories

The RadRunner 3 Plus is an all-purpose utility ebike elevated with superior performance and handling, making every ride remarkable - whether you're exploring new places or powering through your to-do list. Rad's team of engineers spent years designing and fine tuning this model based on rider feedback and extensive testing to create an ebike that offers more stability, cargo capacity, and climbing power.

Riders will enjoy a sturdier, more stable ride and controlled turns due to the redesigned, patent-pending frame with an increased payload of 350 lbs*. Its low-step frame, suspension fork, and ergonomic saddle offer improved comfort for even the longest rides. The frame also features an extended rear rack that creates more space for cargo or a passenger. The RadRunner 3 Plus is the first offering from Rad to accommodate an optional dual battery capable range extender that makes it possible for riders to reach over 100 miles on a single charge, and furthers the ebike giant's mission to overtake car culture by coming out alongside their latest lineup of cargo-carrying accessories.

RadRunner 3 Plus features Tektro hydraulic disc brakes that provide more precise and controlled stopping power and are easier to maintain. The brake levers can be adjusted to fit a range of hand sizes and provides riders with the comfort they need to smoothly bring the ebike to a stop. Rad engineers optimized the custom motor so the RadRunner 3 Plus will climb hills ten percent faster*. An easy to read, custom display system makes operation simpler and more intuitive, clearly depicting real-time stats like power output, trip mileage, time and battery state of charge. The fully removable, semi-integrated battery is designed to simply pop in and out for charging on or off the bike. In addition to undergoing rigorous safety and reliability testing, it comes equipped with full fenders, high visibility headlight and rear taillight, and tires with a reflective strip to maximize rider safety.

The RadRunner family is built for customization, and the RadRunner 3 Plus has taken that one step further with an additional pannier rail and new accessory mounting points for added storage placement options. The model is compatible with Rad's extensive accessory offerings so riders can personalize their ebike to complement their daily life with the over 350 combinations. Those unique to the RadRunner 3 Plus include an updated toolless center console that now features a locking lid and a new toolless passenger package to increase passenger comfort.

New Cargo Accessories

The Rad Trailer, accompanying Rad Trailer Pet Insert, and Rad Trailer Cargo Bin make it easier than ever to experience more with your ebike with added cargo or with your pet(s) in tow. Compatible with nearly every ebike in Rad's lineup, including the RadRunner 3 Plus and RadTrike, the Rad Trailer provides extra room for carrying groceries, a haul from the hardware store, or all the gear for a weekend camping trip. The Rad Trailer Pet Insert makes taking trips with your pet easier than ever. The dog house-inspired insert fits neatly into the Rad Trailer, clipping into place for safety. It features vented panels for extra airflow and ample space to store treats, leashes, and other necessary items. When hauling is the priority, add the Rad Trailer Cargo Bin to the Rad Trailer to maximize carrying space.

Because Rad understands that special cargo can sometimes include valuable items, Rad is also introducing a Hardshell Locking Box and Hardshell Locking Pannier that provide added security and are sealed for protection from the elements. Now, riders can more safely transport their wallet, keys, laptops, and other personal items, enhancing peace of mind to ensure all rides are enjoyable ones. Not only is securing cargo important, but so is securing your ebike while you're out adventuring. Rad Power Bikes kicked off the fat tire ebike movement over 15 years ago and is continuing to lead the industry forward by introducing the first fat tire wheel lock for tires up to four inches. Compatible with both Rad's fat tire ebike models (RadRunner 3 Plus, RadRunner 2, RadExpand, and RadRover 6 Plus) and the brands they inspired, the lock grants added security so riders can enjoy their destination with greater peace of mind.

Pricing and Availability:

RadRunner 3 Plus : available now for purchase online and in RadRetail locations for US $2,499 , CA $2,999 , EU €2,499 and UK £$2,199.

RadRunner 3 Plus Center Console : Priced at US $129 , CA $169 , EU €139, and UK £129, is available for pre-order and expected to ship to customers this spring

RadRunner 3 Plus Passenger Package : Priced at US $139 , CA $179 , EU €149, and UK £139, is available for available for pre-order and expected to ship to customers this spring

Hardshell Locking Box : Priced at US $199 , available in the U.S. only

Hardshell Locking Pannier: Priced at US $149 , available in the U.S. only

Rad Trailer: Available for preorder at Rad Retail locations and online for US $299 , available in the U.S. only

Rad Trailer Pet Insert: Available for preorder at Rad Retail locations and online for $229 , available in the U.S. only

Rad Trailer Cargo Bin: Available in the U.S. later this year.

Rad Range Extender: In development. Riders interested in learning more can sign up to be notified on the Rad Power Bikes website . In development. Riders interested in learning more can sign up to be notified on the Rad Power Bikes

Rad Fat Tire Wheel Lock: Expected to ship to customers this spring. Compatible with RadRunner 3 Plus, RadRunner 2, RadExpand, and RadRover 6 Plus.

*Comparison between RadRunner Plus and RadRunner 3 Plus.

About Rad Power Bikes™: Rad Power Bikes is the largest ebike brand in North America, with a community of nearly 600,000 riders in more than 30 countries and thousands of business customers. Founded in 2007, the global consumer-direct company boasts a full lineup of affordable ebikes and accessories that are changing the way people and products ride for good. The global team of passionate ebike enthusiasts create products and service solutions that are purpose built for everything, whether that be for commuting, adventuring, delivery, or hauling kids, and priced for everyone. The company designs all of its products in-house at its Seattle headquarters. The company serves riders across the U.S., Canada and Europe and has nine RadRetail locations. Recognized by TIME, Fast Company, and Inc. as one of the most innovative and influential companies in 2021, Rad Power Bikes is on a mission to build a world where transportation is energy-efficient, enjoyable, and accessible to all.

