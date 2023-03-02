AIFI SELECTED TO PROVIDE AUTONOMOUS SHOPPING AT INTUIT DOME

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AiFi , the most flexible global AI platform empowering retailers to scale autonomous shopping solutions, will deploy several technology solutions for Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers, scheduled to open in Inglewood during the fall of 2024.

www.aifi.com (PRNewswire)

"We are eager to be integrated into Intuit Dome. As AiFi continues to expand its presence across high traffic, live venues, we are excited to be a part of the fan experience," said AiFi's CEO, Steve Carlin. "Our solutions will increase the speed of transactions, while reducing lines to help fans get back to their seats quickly and stress-free."

"AiFi will play an important role, as we continue to build Intuit Dome's fan experience," said George Hanna, Clippers Chief Technology Officer. "AiFi's tech solutions will help us achieve efficiency within our new arena, and allow our fans to focus on the game, or the show, they are attending."

This announcement comes on the heels of AiFi's latest stadium store launch with the Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Championship, following its successful National Football League (NFL) deployments at Ford Field in Detroit and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, both also in partnership with Verizon 5G.

AiFi now has more than 100 stores deployed around the world, which have reached more than one million customers with six million products sold. In 2022 alone, AiFi sold more than 4.8 million products, which is a 1926% increase of the number of products sold in 2021. AiFi works with partners such as Żabka, Poland's largest convenience store chain, as well as ALDI, Carrefour, Choice Market, Sodexo, Compass Group, Live Nation, and more.

About AiFi

AiFi is the leading AI provider supplying retailers worldwide with autonomous shopping solutions that are easy to deploy, assessable, and cost-efficient. As the most flexible AI platform empowering retailers to scale autonomous shopping solutions with 100% computer vision, AiFi adapts to existing or new store formats across multiple retail segments for a seamless checkout-free integration.

AiFi works with top retailers worldwide, such as ALDI South Group, Carrefour, Compass Group, Żabka Group, REWE, and Verizon. The company has raised a total of $80 million from investors, including Verizon Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures, HP Tech Ventures, Mithril Capital, Cervin Ventures, TransLink Capital, Plum Alley, and more. To learn more about AiFi, visit aifi.com.

