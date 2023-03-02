Cetaphil® unveils digital AI skin analysis tool to empower and educate users with sensitive skin

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetaphil, the dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand, announced today the launch of its Cetaphil AI Skin Analysis: a comprehensive skin analyzer offering personalized skin assessment scores and skincare regimen recommendations in seconds.

With the snap of a selfie, the tool's state-of-the-art technology compares the photo to a robust database of 70,000 diverse skin images to create an inclusive, personalized report revealing skin type, skin concerns and proneness to various skin conditions. Armed with curated insights from eight categories such as acne, redness, hydration, dark spots and wrinkles, consumers can then leverage the results to make more informed skincare decisions.

Delivering personalized skincare experiences with AI technology

The AI skin analysis tool is powered by Perfect Corp's AI Skin Analysis technology and provides a clear, easy-to-follow user experience on the Cetaphil U.S. website. The innovative skin scanning technology features cutting-edge AI deep learning technology to deliver precise, personalized skin assessments in seconds. The technology is quickly transforming skincare retail by empowering skincare brands like Cetaphil to provide product recommendations tailored to each customer's unique skin concerns.

"As the leader in sensitive skincare science, we are committed to innovating inclusive, personalized solutions that ease the worries of those with this common skin concern. We are proud to offer the Cetaphil AI Skin Analysis as a complement to our existing Cetaphil Skincare Finder, further helping consumers select which of our 70+ product solutions may be right for them and taking the guesswork out of daily skincare for sensitive skin."

SILVINA NORDENSTOHL

HEAD OF US AT GALDERMA

Enhancing the skincare shopping experience with AI technology

Perfect Corp.'s AI Skin Analysis Technology recently underwent validation testing with Dr. Steven R. Feldman, Professor of Dermatology at the Wake Forest School of Medicine. During the study, the technology was confirmed to have a 95% test-retest reliability rate, delivering consistent, highly accurate skin assessments with each scan. With this powerful technology, consumers can better understand their individual skin concerns as well as the products needed to address them.

"AI skin tech can be a fantastic tool and useful first step in gaining an understanding of one's personal skincare needs. Bringing digital skin analysis results to a dermatologist appointment allows patients to have a more meaningful visit and productive conversation."

DR. STEVEN FELDMAN

PROFESSOR OF DERMATOLOGY AT WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE

"We are thrilled to partner with Cetaphil on their AI Skin experience. AI skin technology has become essential to provide consumers with personalized skincare experiences. With the power of advanced AI tech, Cetaphil's enhanced retail journey will allow customers to understand their skin and the product regimens needed to their skin goals."

ALICE CHANG

PERFECT CORP. FOUNDER AND CEO

To experience the Cetaphil AI Skin Analysis, visit Cetaphil.com and scan the QR code with your phone to receive your customized skincare routine recommendation in four simple steps.

About Cetaphil®

Seventy-five years ago, a leading pharmacist created the first Cetaphil product – a gentle, yet powerful formula that would clean without stripping and moisturize without clogging. Today, Cetaphil is a dermatologist recommended sensitive skincare brand and is recognized around the world. With the help of leading global skincare experts, they continue to develop innovative skincare technologies for sensitive skin that help restore, protect and maintain skin's health every day. For more information, visit www.cetaphil.com.

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium flagship brands and services that spans the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body's largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story.

For more information: www.galderma.com

About Perfect Corp.

Perfect Corp. (NYSE: PERF) is the leading SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, dedicated to transforming shopping experiences through empowering brands to embrace the digital-first world. By partnering with the largest names in the industry, Perfect Corp.'s suite of enterprise solutions deliver synergistic, technology-driven experiences that facilitate sustainable, ultra-personalized, and engaging shopping journeys, as well as equipping brands with next generation of consumer goods. Perfect Corp. offers a complementary suite of mobile apps, including YouCam Makeup and YouCam Perfect, to provide a consumer platform to virtually try-on new products, perform skin diagnoses, edit photos, and share experiences with the YouCam Community. To learn more, please visit PerfectCorp.com.

