Credit Agricole CIB, R. Seelaus & Co., and Siebert Williams Shank Join DirectBooks

NEW YORK and LONDON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectBooks announced today that Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, R. Seelaus & Co. (Seelaus) and Siebert Williams Shank have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the total number of underwriters live on DirectBooks to 28.

Credit Agricole CIB offers a global syndicate presence with operations in New York, London and Paris, and further strengthens the global reach of the DirectBooks underwriting community. The addition of Seelaus and Siebert Williams represents an expansion of diversity firms joining as underwriters. As part of its mission, DirectBooks focuses on shared goals with the communities we serve, which includes a commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in financial services.

Earlier this year, DirectBooks celebrated another milestone by surpassing 325 institutional investors in our user community. Throughout 2023, DirectBooks will complete Sovereigns, Supranationals and Agencies (SSAs) and Emerging Markets rollouts, and will launch High Yield issuances.

"DirectBooks welcomes Credit Agricole CIB, Seelaus and Siebert Williams as we continue to fulfill our goal of broadening our global community of underwriters," said DirectBooks CEO, Rich Kerschner. "Through expansion and diversification, we continue to align to our community's mandate of optimizing global financing markets."

"Credit Agricole CIB is excited to partner with DirectBooks as they transform the primary issuance experience," said Nicholas Leopardi, Head of U.S. Debt Syndicate. "By centralizing deal information and streamlining the process, we feel both issuers and investors will benefit from the efficiency."

"Seelaus is committed to working with our clients on the platforms they want to be on, and is looking forward to joining the dealer community that DirectBooks is dedicated to growing," said Annie Seelaus, CEO of Seelaus. "The evolution of enhanced new issue communication is proving to be imperative for both underwriters and investors which is why we are excited to be a part of the positive change that DirectBooks has to offer."

"Offering the standardization, efficiency and transparency of DirectBooks helps Siebert Williams better support the workflow of our investor clients and issuer clients," said Matt Fijko, Head of Syndicate and Corporate Trading at Siebert Williams Shank. "We are pleased to join DirectBooks and look forward to utilizing this innovative technology as we more frequently serve in a bookrunning capacity on corporate debt issuances."

About DirectBooks

DirectBooks leverages its technology expertise and market knowledge to optimize global financing markets. We are simplifying the primary issuance process for fixed income by streamlining communications workflows for underwriters and institutional investors. DirectBooks was formed by 9 global banks, consisting of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Barclays (NYSE:BCS), BNP Paribas (FR:BNP), Citi (NYSE:C), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). A complete list of participating underwriting firms can be found on our website. For additional information, please visit us: www.DirectBooks.com

