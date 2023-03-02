EVERMORE ORLANDO RESORT AND CONRAD ORLANDO NOW ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS

Next generation vacation rental resort and 433-room Conrad Orlando are now taking reservations in anticipation of a late 2023 grand opening

ORLANDO, Fla., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evermore Orlando Resort, the highly anticipated luxury vacation rental destination bordering Walt Disney World®, and Conrad Orlando the latest addition to Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) contemporary luxury hotel brand, today announced they are now accepting reservations for stays beginning from February 5, 2024.

Evermore Orlando Resort (PRNewswire)

Evermore is an entirely new hospitality category that will forever change the landscape of luxury vacation rental homes

Developed by Dart Interests, the 1,100-acre resort complex is located at One North Jacaranda with close proximity to Walt Disney World® Resort, Disney Springs®, Universal Orlando Resort® and Orlando International Airport, providing travelers with one of the most sought-after locations in the Orlando area. Newly built from the ground up, the Evermore resort complex is a comprehensive redevelopment of the former Villas of Grand Cypress Golf Resort and is completely reimagining the needs of families, friends, and business groups traveling together. Conceptualized on the premise that one size does not fit all, the unique combination of diverse and sophisticatedly-designed vacation rental and luxury hotel accommodations, paired with best-in-class amenities and intuitive service, in a wholly resort-owned environment empowers travelers to design their ideal travel experience from start to finish.

"We designed Evermore to introduce an entirely new hospitality category that will forever change the landscape of luxury vacation rental homes. Evermore offers a vastly superior short-term rental experience by solving the inconsistency problems of renting someone's personal home while also providing hotel-like service and security," said Christopher Kelsey, President of Dart Interests. "Evermore is Orlando's only true destination resort worthy of a vacation even without a trip to the theme parks. Within the resort, we have created whole neighborhoods of resort-owned, purpose-built vacation rental homes in concert with a true luxury hotel to provide high-quality, bespoke experiences for all sizes and types of groups from couples to large conferences, particularly including multi-family and multi-generational vacations."

Mindful to create a thoughtful booking experience, Evermore's reservation booking system allows guests to easily imagine their large party in their desired accommodation with a 'Heads in Beds' visualization tool, split payments with other guests in their party, and independently manage their unit guest list. The technology also allows the non-booking members of the travel party to get involved as much or as little as they would like. The burden is no longer solely on the travel planner as it allows each member of the party to design a dream vacation that satisfies the preferences of each guest as well as the group overall.

Evermore will open with nearly 1,500 bedrooms spread among an array of stay experiences. The expansive resort property will open with 69 houses ranging in size from five to eleven bedrooms, 206 four-bedroom flats, and 41 two and four-bedroom villas.

Conrad Orlando will offer sophisticated, luxury accommodations with 433 rooms, including 51 impeccably designed suites and 10 spacious family suites. Additional amenities include 40,000 square feet of indoor meeting space, a tranquil spa with an outdoor water garden, a private pool area with splash pad, private cabanas, fitness center, arrival/departure lounge and numerous dining options, including a signature rooftop experience.

"As we prepare to open Conrad Orlando later this year, we are excited to debut the Conrad brand and evolve our offerings in one of the most sought-after destinations," said Danny Hughes, Executive Vice President and President, Americas, Hilton. "Conrad Orlando's exceptional service paired with the wide range of amenities at Evermore Orlando Resort will provide our guests with an unforgettable experience."

Guests staying at Evermore and Conrad Orlando will enjoy an expansive 20-acre tropical beach complex surrounding Evermore Bay, an 8-acre crystalline water amenity by Crystal Lagoons® that creates ideal conditions for guests of all ages to enjoy the water year-round. The surrounding beach areas will feature zero entry swim areas, bars, cabanas, private fire-pits and an aquatic adventure area with a waterslide, rope swing and watersports of all kinds. Other amenities will include a lively food hall and gourmet market, a casual resort restaurant featuring views overlooking both the golf course and bay and a two-story Boathouse that will serve weddings and private events. The famed Scottish Links Course, Jack Nicklaus' signature 18-hole Grand Cypress golf course will continue to challenge golf enthusiasts along with a newly reconfigured 18-hole Nicklaus Design course that will open with the resort and continue to pay homage to the legacy of golf excellence at Grand Cypress.

The entire resort complex will offer event professionals over 150,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event, with Conrad Orlando offering over 65,000 square feet of event space, including 19 meeting rooms. Whether looking for a conference room, ballroom or an outdoor location, the resort offers many options for meeting and event planners. The Boathouse and garden lawn nestled on the bay's edge will provide a sophisticated Orlando wedding and event locale with a classic Chris-Craft boat for private use. The resort, in partnership with Siemens, offers 11 custom branded VersiCharge Ultra DC fast Electric Vehicle charging stations across the property.

Reservations for vacation rental accommodations can be made directly on Evermore Orlando Resort's website at evermoreresort.com. Reservations for stays at Conrad Orlando can be made at conradorlando.com.

About Dart Interests

Dart Interests is a U.S. real estate development and investment firm solely owned by the Dart Family. Dart Interests has a growing portfolio of more than $1 billion currently invested in real estate projects across seven states. With an emphasis on long-term value creation, our structure enables the firm to be flexible as well as purposeful in developing leading-edge properties in both urban and resort settings. Our combination of available capital and industry expertise gives the organization the freedom to take calculated risks and produce meaningful results. Based in Dallas, Dart Interests also has regional offices in Orlando, Charlotte and Houston. For more information, visit: dartinterests.com.

About Conrad Hotels & Resorts

Spanning five continents with 45 properties, Conrad Hotels & Resorts has created a seamless connection between bold design, impactful experiences and curated contemporary art to inspire the conscientious traveler. Conrad is a place where guests are empowered to explore through intuitive service and experiences that authentically connect them with local culture. In addition to its award-winning hotel offerings, the brand also features an expanding residential portfolio combining sophisticated design, best-in-class amenities and purposeful service in inspiring destinations. Experience Conrad Hotels & Resorts by booking at conradhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Conrad Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/conradhotels , and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 world-class brands comprising more than 7,100 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 150 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app , guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

Evermore Orlando Resort (credit: Evermore Orlando Resort) (PRNewswire)

Conrad Orlando (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evermore Orlando Resort