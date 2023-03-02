Suburban Propane Sponsors Congressional Hockey Challenge on March 1

Company Provides Clean-Burning Propane for Ice Resurfacer

WHIPPANY, N.J., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban" or the "Partnership") (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane and other energy products to local communities, as well as an investor in low carbon energy alternatives, lent its support to the teams of legislators and lobbyists competing to raise money for a variety of deserving charitable organizations at the 2023 Congressional Hockey Challenge, supported by the NHL. As part of this sponsorship, Suburban Propane provided power for the MedStar Capitals Iceplex ice resurfacer and attended the game.

This partnership is supported by Suburban Propane's "Go Green with Suburban Propane" brand pillar, which promotes the clean burning characteristics of propane, and renewable propane, as a bridge to a green energy future and the next generation of renewable energy.

"We are honored and excited to provide the power behind such a fantastic charitable event," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Sponsorships like this allow us to support the communities we serve and help us to spread the word on our 'Go Green with Suburban Propane' brand corporate pillar, and our Suburban Renewables subsidiary that fuels our investments in the energy transition to cleaner alternatives."

The Congressional Hockey Challenge is an annual ice hockey game for charity featuring federal lawmakers, congressional staff, and administration officials from across the political spectrum against lobbyists representing a broad array of interests.

The Washington Capitals have supported the Congressional Hockey Challenge and its charitable efforts for the past 13 years, with the game location alternating over the years between MedStar Capitals Iceplex and Capital One Arena. Alongside generous sponsors like Suburban Propane, the Congressional Hockey Challenge is committed to the advancement of the sport of ice hockey, ensuring that this incredible and dynamic sport is accessible to everyone who wants to play.

To learn more about Suburban Propane's "Go Green with Suburban Propane" brand pillar, please visit https://www.suburbanpropane.com/suburban-propane-experience/go-green/ .

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable energy and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's nearly 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a solution to a green energy future and its commitment to investing in and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

