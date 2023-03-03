Hertz Launches "Hertz Electrifies" in Denver

Partnership with Montbello Career and Technical High School

Jumpstarts Training for Jobs of the Future

DENVER, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) Chair and CEO Stephen Scherr and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock launched Hertz Electrifies in Denver at Montbello Career and Technical High School and announced intentions to expand the availability of electric vehicles (EVs), charging infrastructure, and EV education and training opportunities in the Denver community. Denver is the first city in this new public private initiative with Hertz, which is expanding to other cities across the country.

"Hertz is investing in the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America and as part of that effort, we are committed to helping communities tap into the economic and environmental benefits of electrification," said Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr. "We are proud to launch Hertz Electrifies with the city of Denver and Mayor Hancock, and to partner with Montbello Career and Technical High School to help create EV educational and training opportunities for the workforce of the future."

Through Hertz Electrifies, Hertz aims to bring up to 5,200 rental EVs to Denver – including models from Tesla, Polestar, and GM – for availability to leisure and business travelers as well as rideshare drivers. In addition, Hertz is supporting the installation of publicly accessible charging infrastructure in partnership with bp and its global high-speed electric charging network, bp pulse. To help inform the buildout of charging infrastructure across all neighborhoods of Denver, Hertz is sharing with the city anonymous, aggregated telematic insights from its fleet of connected cars through its "Hertz Charging Opportunity Index."

Hertz is donating an electric vehicle and providing EV educational and training materials to Montbello Career and Technical High School to enable the school to incorporate EV technology into its auto servicing curriculum. Hertz is also making summer jobs available to young people in Denver, including through the Denver Youth Employment Program.

"Our partnership with Hertz and their donation of resources and an EV to Montbello Career and Technical High School is a groundbreaking new endeavor to teach young people new skills and prepare them for the next wave of technological advances," said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "We're targeting this initial effort right where it's most needed, and also partnering with the Denver Youth Employment Program to make sure there are similar opportunities across the city. These alliances will further educate our youth and put them on a path to success in the economy of tomorrow."

"At bp we know it's going to take a high level of coordination to transition to a net zero future," said Denver native and bp America chairman and president Dave Lawler. "These public private partnerships are important, and equally important is engaging students early and often to ensure they have the right skills for the future. We can't do it without them. I commend Mayor Hancock and Hertz as we continue to make steady progress in Denver."

"Montbello Career and Technical houses the only high school automotive program in the far northeast region of Denver," said Arnetta Koger, Principal of Montbello Career and Technical High School. "We are glad to partner with Hertz and Denver. Now, with our first electric vehicle, we will be able to ensure that our students are preparing for the jobs and technologies of the future."

In January, Hertz announced Hertz Electrifies, a new public-private partnership aimed at accelerating the transition to electric vehicles, while creating economic opportunity and environmental benefits for communities. In addition, Hertz and bp have announced an intention to bring fast charging infrastructure to Hertz locations in major cities, including Denver.

About Hertz Electrifies

Hertz Electrifies is a new public-private partnership aimed at furthering the mainstream adoption of electric vehicles and extending the benefits of electrification to communities throughout the United States. The initiative has five pillars: (1) electric vehicle and charging infrastructure; (2) creating jobs of the future; (3) broadening economic opportunity; (4) community engagement; and (5) policy and city planning analysis.

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com. Hertz has tens of thousands of EVs available at more than 500 Hertz locations across 38 states.

About The City of Denver

The City of Denver is the capital of Colorado and home to over 700,000 residents. Known as the Mile High City for its 5,280-foot elevation, Denver serves as the gateway to the Rocky Mountains and is home to one of the largest city park systems in the country. Under Mayor Hancock's leadership, Denver has become known as a top U.S. city for startups and entrepreneurship, especially for minority and women-owned businesses, one of the best places to live and is working to make sure that all residents, no matter which background they represent, can experience the success that Denver has experienced.

About bp

bp's ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. bp has a larger economic footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world, investing more than $140 billion since 2005 and supporting about 245,000 jobs. For more information on bp in the US, visit www.bp.com/US.

About bp pulse

bp pulse is bp's electric vehicle (EV) charging business, rolling out fast, reliable charge points to consumers and commercial fleets around the world. Entering into the Americas, bp pulse focuses on providing EV charging and energy management to fleets that operate heavy-, medium- and light-duty vehicles. Key offerings for these fleets include intelligent charge management software, Omega, and a Charging-as-a-Service solution–allowing bp pulse to manage the charging of an EV fleet from start to finish, while optimizing energy costs and vehicle utilization. Globally, bp pulse is one of the UK's leading rapid and ultrafast public EV charging networks. It also operates the largest number of sites with ultra-fast charging in Germany, with a growing charging point footprint in China and the Netherlands. The company aims to increase its network of public EV charging points by 2030 to over 100,000 worldwide.

