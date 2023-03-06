Emerging Bikini Line Skincare Brand Bushbalm Launches Nationwide at Ulta Beauty

Through Sparked at Ulta Beauty™, guests can now shop Bushbalm in select stores and online

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bushbalm, the brand innovating skincare solutions for the bikini line, is proud to announce its nationwide debut at Ulta Beauty stores and ulta.com. Through Sparked at Ulta Beauty™, the beauty destination's curated assortment of the best and brightest up and coming brands entering retail for the first time, guests can now discover Bushbalm in a whole new light.

Founded by a couple on their honeymoon in 2016, Bushbalm quickly revolutionized the niche world of bikini care with its approachable pricing and clean, plant-derived formulas that target intimate areas and common concerns that are often ignored. Since its inception, Bushbalm has created a massive community of loyalists, from professional estheticians to everyday consumers, who consistently share their incredible before and after images alongside other compelling UGC that supports the brand's mission of boosting confidence and breaking down barriers for taboo topics.

"We are thrilled to be one of the featured brands launching through the Sparked at Ulta Beauty program during our first foray into retail," said David Gaylord, CEO of Bushbalm. "Bushbalm's launch at Ulta Beauty is the result of the heightened demand for bikini line skincare and as the experts in this category, we look forward to making our products more accessible with Ulta Beauty's wide-reaching network, ultimately solving more intimate skincare concerns for the masses."

"Our guests are always seeking new and exciting brands to introduce to their beauty routines and we're delighted to meet their need for newness with Bushbalm's innovative solutions," said Muffy Clince, director of emerging brands at Ulta Beauty. "As a beloved beauty destination, we strive to be a place for brands like Bushbalm to grow and be discovered and we're thrilled to share their story and products with our passionate community."

The launch marks Bushbalm's first major U.S. retail debut, with the brand's hero Bermuda and Nude Collections now available at select stores across the country. Nine of the brand's best-selling products ranging from $22-$26 will also be available online at ulta.com, including top-rated oils and scrubs from the Bermuda, Nude, Pina Colada, and Sweet Escape collections as well as the brand's Curve Cream.

About Bushbalm:

Bushbalm Skincare is the leader in bikini line skincare. Approved by medical experts and loved by estheticians, Bushbalm products care for your most intimate areas while making you feel confident in your skin. The brand started on the founding couple's honeymoon and has evolved into a clean, plant-derived skincare line that targets areas and concerns that are commonly ignored. Think the bikini line, underarms, and concerns such as ingrown hairs, dark spots, etc. For further information on Bushbalm, visit bushbalm.com or on social media @bushbalm.

