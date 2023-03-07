Bridgestone Returns to CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 with Preview of New VZT Construction Tire, Spotlight of OTR Integrated Technologies and Solutions

Bridgestone will feature the latest product and technology solutions for its expansive Off-the-Road portfolio at CONEXPO-CON/AGG from March 14-18, 2023 .

Designed for loader and grader applications, the new VZT 25" construction tire features enhanced traction, durability, and ride comfort, all while improving total cost of ownership.

Bridgestone will showcase how pairing premium tires with integrated technologies like IntelliTire and Toolbox, as well as best-in-class service, can help improve productivity for construction and aggregate customers.

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas will showcase the latest products and solutions from its expansive Off-the-Road (OTR) construction and quarry portfolio at CONEXPO-CON/AGG (CONEXPO) in Las Vegas from March 14-18. Held every three years, CONEXPO is the largest construction trade show in North America connecting professionals from every major construction and quarry sector.

At CONEXPO 2023, Bridgestone will spotlight the three key pillars of its OTR business:

· Intelligent Products: Bridgestone will preview the new VZT construction tire as well as spotlight its full lineup of products, including the VMTD 3-star quarry tire.

Integrated Technologies: As part of its full suite of mobility solutions, Bridgestone will feature IntelliTire, a remote-health monitoring system, and Toolbox, an asset-tracking platform, as data-driven solutions that can help construction fleets drive greater efficiency for their operations.

Best-in-Class Service1: Bridgestone's industry-leading dealer network, highly qualified solutions engineers, and comprehensive training programs all help improve tire performance and minimize downtime for operations.

Intelligent Products: Introducing the VZT

The new VZT 25'' is the latest addition to Bridgestone's construction tire lineup. Designed for loader and grader applications, the VZT enhances key performance attributes to help maximize productivity, boasting exceptional traction and durability while improving on its smooth, comfortable ride. The VZT's sidewall design provides enhanced cut resistance, enabling better total cost of ownership of the tire.

The VZT will be available beginning in the first half of 2024 in five sizes: 17.5R25, 20.5R25, 23.5R25, 26.5R25, and 29.5R25. Bridgestone will manufacture the VZT in North America at the company's Bloomington, Illinois OTR plant, as well as in facilities in Japan and Thailand to serve Bridgestone's global customer base.

Along with the VZT, Bridgestone OTR will also present other construction and quarry tires at CONEXPO, such as the VMTD 3-star, VLT, VLTS, Firestone VersaBuilt All Purpose (AP), and the Firestone Duraforce MH.

Integrated Technologies: Empower your products with IntelliTire, Toolbox

Bridgestone will showcase its suite of Fleet Care mobility solutions for construction applications, focusing on IntelliTire and Toolbox. IntelliTire is a remote-health monitoring system that uses internal or external stem-mounted sensors to provide critical real-time data, such as tire inflation pressure and temperature, to continually monitor the health of each tire throughout its life cycle. Toolbox, a next-generation digital tire assessment and asset tracking platform, monitors a fleet's tires to help customers make informed decisions and manage the life cycle of tires for increased efficiency and profitability.

As part of Bridgestone Fleet Care, IntelliTire and Toolbox can help enable a more sustainable construction operation for customers. At CONEXPO, Bridgestone will also share ongoing sustainability efforts within its OTR business, in alignment with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

Best-in-Class Service: Get the full Bridgestone experience

Dealer Network: Our robust Bridgestone dealer network supports our customers with more than 2,500 authorized dealers across North America .

Solutions Engineering: CONEXPO attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about innovations that keep jobsites moving from Bridgestone's Solutions Engineering team, who are well-versed in best practices, product recommendations and performance tracking to drive customer uptime and improve operational efficiencies.

Training: Bridgestone experts will also discuss a variety of different training modules available to customers including online and in-person classes with gaming, videos, and interactive quizzes. Bridgestone also offers training in the field at quarry, construction, and mining job sites.

The Bridgestone OTR business and its presence at CONEXPO 2023 supports the company's E8 Commitment, which consists of 8 Bridgestone-like values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) to realize a sustainable society.

1 Based on the largest number of dealers in the commercial tire dealer network in U.S. found on www.commercial.bridgestone.com . As compared to the 2021 U.S. Replacement and Retreaded Medium/Heavy Truck Tire Brands with similar market share as listed in the January 2022 Modern Tire Dealer (page 62).

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 45,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

