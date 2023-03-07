Lifeway Foods® to Debut New Kefir Flavors at Natural Products Expo West 2023

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, will debut new flavors, including Guava Lowfat Kefir, Organic Strawberry Banana Whole Milk Kefir and Organic Black Cherry Whole Milk Kefir, along with the seasonal flavors Rainbow Cake Lowfat Kefir and Campfire S'mores Lowfat Kefir, at Natural Products Expo West 2023, which will take place from March 7-11th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

Nutritious and satisfying, all flavors of Lifeway Lowfat Kefir and Whole Milk Kefir are up to 99% lactose-free, gluten-free, and made with all natural, non-GMO ingredients. Each serving is packed with protein, calcium, and 12 live and active probiotic cultures to help support a healthy gut and immune system. Natural Product Expo West attendees will get the exclusive opportunity to sample Lifeway's latest flavors before hitting store shelves in April, as well as taste test the brand's upcoming seasonal lowfat flavors, including Rainbow Cake to honor Pride Month and Campfire S'mores to celebrate summer. In addition, 8oz bottles of the brand's best-selling flavors, which are perfect for gyms, health care, quick service and convenience stores, will be available for attendees to take with them on-the-go.

"We are thrilled to be headed back to Natural Products Expo West again this year," said Julie Smolyanksy, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "This show gives Lifeway the platform to share our brand story with an enthusiastic audience of passionate foodies who will get a preview of Lifeway's latest product innovations. As we travel to Expo West, I know we're all focused on fortifying our immune systems with healthy foods, and Lifeway brings the probiotic microbiome support to every event we attend. Bottles of Lifeway belong anywhere you need a probiotic and protein boost, from traditional grocery to gyms, offices, convenience stores and campuses. We're excited to share our growing portfolio of versatile Lifeway products and connect with retailers looking to bring nutritious kefir to their shelves."

Attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #755 to sample Lifeway's latest products and discover the many health benefits of probiotics. The brand will also have their Charity Relief Kefir benefitting Ukraine on-hand, as well as the innovative Adaptogenic Functional Mushroom Beverages. Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky will also be signing copies of her book, The Kefir Cookbook: An Ancient Healing Superfood for Modern Life, Recipes from My Family Table and Around the World on Thursday, March 9th from 2-4pm at the Lifeway booth.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

