ICEE Sorbet Returns to sweetFrog Stores for a Limited Time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the weather starts to warm up, sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is cooling things down with a refreshing ICEE®-flavored swirl.

Back by popular demand, this treat is an alternative to dairy made with the nostalgic taste of Cherry ICEE® Sorbet and Blue Raspberry ICEE® Sorbet swirled together in one sweet cup.

"Warmer weather is finally on the horizon so it's the perfect time to chill out with our fan-favorite ICEE swirl," said Heather Marini, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "These sweet sorbets taste just like the longtime favorites and are sure to remind you of a classic ICEE!"

Don't let this featured swirl melt away! Hop into participating U.S. sweetFrog stores for a limited time until May 9, 2023 to try ICEE® sorbet.

Featured Swirl:

Cherry ICEE® Sorbet and Blue Raspberry ICEE® Sorbet

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

