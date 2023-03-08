KwikTactiX Official Training Partner of the MASL

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Major Arena Soccer League announced a partnership today with the cloud-based coaching platform KwikTactiX.

The Major Arena Soccer League announced a partnership today with the cloud-based coaching platform KwiktactiX. (PRNewswire)

KwikTactiX provides an advanced resource that allows coaches to rapidly put together highly detailed training sessions with ease. Every MASL team will have a customized 3D model to its exact specifications. The platform creates 3D play simulations based on each MASL arena to better develop players and prepare them for game day. Coaches can develop practice plans, game strategies, review plays and have a library of skill development programs.

"KwikTactiX is a powerful application that arms our coaches with cutting-edge technology to bring our MASL athletes to a higher level," said Commissioner Keith Tozer. "I've worked with this software before, and it's a must-have for our organizations. We're proud to offer this to our teams."

Major Arena Soccer League will incorporate KwikTactiX into game broadcasts as well and coaching seminars. Additionally, MASL will make a series of practice plans and skill development drills available to indoor leagues, teams and players via subscription. MASL's commitment to working with organizations to further develop players and teams is bolstered with the partnership of the KwikTactiX program and training tool.

To begin using KwikTactiX with your own soccer team, visit www.kwiktactix.com/masl and use promo code "MASL" to receive 10% off the cost of sign-up.

"We are honored to partner with MASL and to bring KwikTactiX to the best indoor global soccer league," said Carl Miller, Technical Director KwikTactiX UK Ltd. "The training modules and practice sessions will be valuable tools for the league and even more so for amateur teams and players to experience and have access to professional quality practices and skill development drills."

The Major Arena Soccer League represents some of the best professional indoor soccer in the world. The MASL features teams across North America, with teams playing coast-to-coast in the United States and Mexico, and players from over 30 countries.

For all the news on MASL visit MASLsoccer.com or follow-on social media, @maslsoccer on Facebook and Instagram and @maslarena on Twitter. To catch the action live, visit and follow the channel on Twitch.com/masl_soccer for all the season's games.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Major Arena Soccer League