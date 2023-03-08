MetTel Secures Two Gold Stevie® Awards for Customer Service

MetTel's Innovative Customer Service & Technology recognized by industry peers

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, today announced it was awarded two Gold Stevie Awards for customer service in the 17th Annual Stevie Awards® for Sales & Customer Service. This is the tenth consecutive year MetTel has won Stevies for customer service as well as other categories including customer engagement, marketing, and sales.

MetTel was presented with a Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Customer Service – Telecommunications Industries. This is the highest honor in this category, and recognizes MetTel's AI Engine for greatly enhancing the MetTel customer experience.

MetTel's innovative AI Engine can read the natural language of inbound client emails, identify the topic and purpose of the email and initiate a service ticket for the client concern. This AI Engine is designed to teach itself how to evolve, learn and improve. After the issue is identified, the AI Engine automatically knows how to tag and solve that specific problem when an email comes through with a similar issue, freeing up staff to focus more on support and less on administrative burdens. This AI Engine is the same underlying technology that supports MetTel's Intelligent Process Automation used to automatically address and resolve potential network events.

By automating a time-consuming manual process, MetTel delivers improved operational efficiencies, provides better service for its customers, and increases client satisfaction.

"MetTel's AI Engine is among the best in the industry. The fact that it has achieved a 95%+ accuracy rating in reading, interpreting and acting upon complex natural language inbound client correspondence is a testament to our incredible technology and innovation," said Mark Marshall, Executive Director of MetTel Enterprise Care. "As an organization we continually look for opportunities to blend technology and human resources to improve our client experience, efficiencies and overall service request efficacy."

A standout MetTel Customer Service team member, Travis Newkirk of the Client Experience (CX) and Advanced Services Implementation Delivery team, was also recognized with a Gold Stevie® Award for Back Office Customer Service Professional of the Year for his role in legacy transitions to MetTel's POTS Transformation solution. "Travis was recognized for helping clients manage the challenging environment of copper retirement and ever-increasing costs for legacy products," said Bryan Phelps, Executive Director, MetTel Client Experience. "Travis truly embraces the MetTel vision by assisting in transformation that makes our customers' businesses operate better."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in forty-nine nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition.

