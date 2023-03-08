Simply Organic Launches New Dry Rubs, Marinade Mixes and Finishing Salts

New products from the always-organic seasonings brand bring out the best in at-home grilling and cooking

NORWAY, Iowa, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Organic, a pioneer in responsibly sourced, 100 percent certified organic herbs, spices, flavors and seasonings, is gearing up to reinvigorate at-home grilling and cooking with the release of four new globally-inspired dry rubs and marinade mixes and three new chef-inspired finishing salts. The new flavors usher in a line of cooking shortcuts that are perfect for taking meal time to the next level, or putting a flavorful finishing touch on plated dishes:

Simply Organic, an all-organic brand from Frontier Co-op®, offers an extensive and growing selection of certified organic spices, baking flavors and extracts, seasoning mixes, and simmer sauces, while supporting organizations working to end food insecurity. Find out more about Simply Organic at www.simplyorganic.com. (PRNewswire)

Dry Rubs and Marinade Mixes – The heat is on with four new globally-inspired Simply Organic Dry Rubs and Marinade Mixes that deliver bold flavor that stands up to the fire. With new Chimichurri Marinade Mix, Teriyaki Marinade Mix, Buffalo Dry Rub and Cajun Dry Rub , you can add deep, dimensional flavor to favorites like Cajun shrimp kabobs, Buffalo wings and Teriyaki chicken—or think beyond the grill with genius snack hacks, soups, dips and more. Pouches of the Dry Rubs and Marinade Mix varieties are available with retail prices around $2.09 .

Finishing Salts – New Simply Organic Finishing Salts are chef-inspired blends that combine rich, organic spices and herbs with gourmet sea salts to bring out the best in food. Simply sprinkle the new Organic Black Garlic Finishing Salt, Organic Hatch Chile Smoked Finishing Salt or Organic Citrus Rosemary Finishing Salt on top of plated meals for an instant boost of bold, dimensional flavor. Bottles of the Finishing Salts will be available starting July 2023 with retail prices around $10.99 .

"The new Simply Organic dry rubs, marinade mixes and finishing salts are a hassle-free and versatile way to upgrade your grilling and cooking," said Sheryl Marchetti, Senior Director of Marketing at parent company Frontier Co-op. "These distinct new blends are expertly formulated to bring out the best flavor in your favorite meals and are made with all-organic ingredients."

Since its founding in 2001, Simply Organic has been a leading brand in the Natural channel and the fastest-growing all-organic, nationally distributed seasoning brand in the United States. Stay tuned for updates on new pantry staples from Simply Organic by following the brand on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Simply Organic and its 100 percent certified organic seasonings, visit www.simplyorganic.com.

