VANGUARD® SHOWCASES POWER APPLICATION EXPERTISE AT CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Commercial engines, expanded battery lineup take center stage in the Vanguard booth

MILWAUKEE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting the evolving demands of off-highway industries requires future- forward thinking and innovative solutions. As the premier power application expert, Briggs & Stratton continues to advance its Vanguard commercial engine and battery offerings to fulfill customers' fast-changing needs. Vanguard will be celebrating and showcasing a dynamic mix of its leading engine and battery solutions at this year's CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas from March 14 to 18.

Show attendees that visit the Vanguard booth (Diamond Lot #D1033) will get an up-close look at recent innovations in Vanguard commercial engines as well as Vanguard Commercial Lithium-Ion battery technology, including the new Vanguard 1.5kWh* Swappable Battery Pack , which was selected as one of the top 10 finalists for the CONEXPO- CON/AGG Next Level Awards Program. The Swappable Battery will be powering a number of on-site application demos to illustrate the powerful, modular potential of the pack.

"As power application experts, we are investing time, talent and resources into bringing the most elite solutions to our OEM customers," said Brad Hanna, Vice President Marketing & Product Management — Power Division at Briggs & Stratton. "We are continuing to optimize and improve our premium commercial engines and battery offerings to help ensure the best equipment performance and user experience possible. We're excited to show our customers in the compact equipment and construction industries what our power solutions can do for them at this year's CONEXPO."

Cutting-edge commercial engine solutions

As a power-agnostic solutions provider, Vanguard is committed to working with OEMs to find the best option for their equipment, whether it's an engine or battery solution. Vanguard continues to make advancements with its engine offerings to help improve efficiencies and overall performance. The latest commercial engines from Vanguard will be on display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG, including the Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC Single-Cylinder engine and 40.0 Gross HP** BIG BLOCK™ V-Twin engine .

The new Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC engine is unlike any other single-cylinder on the market. It is the latest addition to the Vanguard single-cylinder product lineup and offers easy, all-weather chokeless starting. Equipped with

Electronic Throttle Control (ETC) technology , the engine reacts instantly to any applied load and maintains smooth, consistent power in any environment. Also fitted with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) technology , this engine has improved starting at all temperatures, smooth performance at all elevations, quick load acceptance and reduced fuel consumption.

The recently launched Vanguard 40.0 Gross HP** BIG BLOCK V-Twin engine is the most powerful engine in the Vanguard lineup. Equipped with all-new Vanguard ETC technology, the engine reacts instantaneously to any applied load from its environment. A flywheel speed sensor detects any change in speed and sends a signal to the throttle body, ensuring consistent engine speed and quality of cut regardless of environment or load. Also equipped with EFI, this engine offers improved starting at all temperatures, smooth performance at all elevations, quick load acceptance and reduced fuel consumption.

"Our 400 EFI/ETC and 40.0 Gross HP* engines are ready to power end users through the toughest of jobsite conditions. They feature leading Vanguard solutions like our EFI and ETC technologies for an unbeatable performance and power experience," Hanna said.

Powering potential with Vanguard Swappable Battery Packs

Show attendees will not only get to see the most innovative Vanguard solutions in action but also feel the power firsthand through the opportunity to operate a variety of concept products. Offering unmatched flexibility and superior safety, the 1.5kWh* Swappable Battery Pack will be running several pieces of compact equipment, including a Billy Goat® Blower, an EDCO® Grinder, a Multiquip® Walk- Behind Trowel, an Allmand® Light Tower and a battery-powered concrete mixer. Throughout the show, Vanguard will host live, moderated demonstrations of the concept products — those wishing to attend a demonstration can find more information here .

Built to bring efficiency, versatility and reliability across industries, the exchangeable design of the Swappable Battery Pack empowers users to swiftly swap freshly charged packs from application to application, reducing downtime on the jobsite, increasing productivity and eliminating concerns around range and runtime. The integrated Battery Management System (BMS) constantly measures the pack's voltage and temperature to ensure safe and efficient operations. The Swappable Battery Pack can be used in parallel with other Vanguard packs to meet larger power needs and features a standard interface that can work across multiple product platforms, adding versatility and reducing unnecessary costs. The Swappable Battery Pack will be available for order in May 2023.

Meeting power needs with the growing Vanguard battery lineup

As more of the off-highway industry transitions to electrification, Vanguard is growing its battery line to include more levels to meet a wider range of application needs. The latest additions include the new 3.5kWh* , 5kWh* and 7kWh* batteries, which all feature a diecast aluminum casing design that adds rigidity and reduces vibration and shock response from the pack.

The modular design of the new diecast commercial batteries enables OEMs to confidently integrate batteries into a wide range of applications. The battery packs use advanced Lithium-Ion chemistry and technology to ensure safe, reliable performance and feature a 2,000-cycle lifespan with virtually no maintenance, so operators can depend on instant power for the job at hand.

To learn more about Vanguard and see the company's latest product innovations, visit the Vanguard booth (Diamond Lot #D1033) at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas from March 14 to 18.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

**All power levels are stated gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

