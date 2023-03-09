10 CEO Coaching International Clients Earn a Spot on the 2023 Inc. Regionals List

MIAMI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to congratulate 10 clients for making it on to Inc. magazine's Regionals 2023 list of the 1,125 fastest-growing companies around the country.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, the lists provide a ranking of the most successful and fastest-growing private companies within each of the U.S. seven regions (including Southeast, Midwest, Pacific, Southwest, Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Rocky Mountain).

The clients that made it onto this year's Inc. Regionals list include:

Pray.com (Pacific) – #4

Fountainhead (Southeast) - #25

IdeaTek Telcom (Midwest) - #63

Liquipel (Pacific) - #81

ShipMonk (Southeast) - #90

BluShark Digital (Mid-Atlantic) - #123

CatLadyBox (Southeast) - #125

HealthFlex Home Health and Hospice (Pacific) - #135

Carson Group (Midwest) - #190

ClarisHealth (Southeast) - #192

"Congratulations to each of these incredible teams on the huge honor of being recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies around the country," commented Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "We're honored to be a part of their growth journey as they make a meaningful positive impact in the lives of those they touch."

CEO Coaching International ranked No. 120 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, which includes the fastest-growing private companies based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. In August, CEO Coaching International and 50 of its clients were also included on the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals 2023 list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/regionals.

For more information about CEO Coaching International or to connect with an executive coach, visit CEOCoachingInternational.com/contact.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

