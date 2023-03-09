Avelo Airlines Announces Three New Nonstop Routes from Mobile, Alabama and South Carolina's Upcountry

Introductory one-way fares start at $29

HOUSTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today three new nonstop routes, extending Avelo's U.S. network to 37 destinations:

Avelo Airlines East Coast flight departing Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Avelo's new East Coast Base in Southern Connecticut. The low-fare airline, which launched six months ago in Los Angeles, now flies to 13 destinations across the U.S. (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Alabama's Mobile International Airport (BFM) to Orlando's most convenient airport - Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo will begin service at BFM with a special inaugural flight on Wednesday, May 31, followed by twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays. BFM is the Gulf Coast's newest airport. BFM's downtown Mobile location makes it the city's most convenient airport. Avelo will be the only airline operating scheduled service at BFM when it takes flight in May and the only airline offering nonstop service to Orlando from the greater Mobile region. Introductory one-way fares start at $29* .

South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to MCO. Avelo will begin service between GSP and MCO on June 7 with twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, then transitioning to Mondays and Fridays on June 23 . GSP is Avelo's third South Carolina destination, joining Charleston and Myrtle Beach . With the addition of BFM and GSP, Orlando will now serve 13 nonstop destinations. Introductory one-way fares start at $49* .

GSP to Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). This route will begin on June 22 with twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Sundays. GSP represents Avelo's 15th destination from HVN. Avelo is the only airline offering nonstop service between Connecticut and GSP. Introductory one-way fares start at $49* .

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "We are excited to introduce South Carolina's Upcountry and Mobile, Alabama to Avelo's low fares, industry-leading reliability, and caring service. Travel is now more convenient than ever with the addition of these two small, fast and easy hometown airports. We look forward to welcoming aboard our new Mobile and Greenville-Spartanburg Customers."

All three routes will operate on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.8 million Customers on more than 15,000 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with industry-leading on time, completion factor and checked bag handling performance.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 37 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. The introductory fares start at $29 between MCO and BFM and at $49 between GSP and MCO and GSP and HVN for travel completed by September 6, 2023. Fares must be booked by March 17, 2023.

