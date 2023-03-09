Maureen Eisbrenner - arbnco CEO & co-founder - joins board of Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards (WSLA) Alumnae Group

Winner of the prestigious Women in Sustainability Leadership Award at Greenbuild, Atlanta in 2019, CEO & co-founder of arbnco, Maureen Eisbrenner now joins the WSLA Alumnae Group as a board member.

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- arbnco Ltd., global energy efficiency and decarbonization SaaS company based in the US and UK, announce CEO and co-founder, Maureen, joins the WSLA Alumnae Group as a board member. WSLA is a community of some of the world's most influential women working for the planet and people across architecture and the built environment. The WSLA award, previously received by Hilary Clinton, Bea Perez, among others, is now in its 10th year. It recognizes women in the corporate field who have taken transformative steps towards sustainability and demonstrated bravery in the workplace.

Maureen leads a disruptive software company providing tools for commercial buildings owners to reduce their carbon emissions and plan their journey to zero carbon operation. Under Maureen's direction, arbnco has expanded across sectors and geographies. Working with some of the largest clients in the world such as Southern Company in the US and Centrica in the UK, the company continues to reinvest in research and development and bring the best sustainability prop-tech solutions to the market.

"It is an exciting time to be a woman in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Medicine (STEM). It inspires me to see the number of brilliant women dedicated to sustainability, especially the ones I have the honor to work with on my team. I am really looking forward to seeing what the future holds for sustainability and the women who drive its importance."

President and chairman of the board at WSLA Alumnae Group, Rochelle Routman commented "I am delighted to have Maureen Eisbrenner join the WSLA Alumnae Group Board of Directors. Maureen, a member of the WSLA class of 2019, is a successful businessperson and the capabilities that helped her grow her own business will be of great help to this non-profit organization as it continues to grow in prominence. Welcome Maureen! While Lisa Colicchio, Vice President said "We are pleased to have Maureen join the WSLA Board. Her experience and enthusiasm will be instrumental as we advance our strategy planning to celebrate our 10th year anniversary this year".

About arbnco Ltd

arbnco Ltd. is a privately-held SaaS company providing data analytics to major utilities and CRE clients throughout the United States and United Kingdom. We remain steadfast in our focus on improving the performance of commercial buildings, one of the largest sources of energy usage and global carbon emissions and are critical to enabling a pathway to Net Zero. contact@arbnco.com, arbnco.com, +1 (313) 326-3006

About WSLA Alumnae Group

The WSLA Alumnae Group, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is a community of past Women in Sustainability Leadership Award winners: over 95 of the most influential women* trailblazers who have become a powerful force in the profession of creating a more sustainable world.

